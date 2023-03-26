New Final Fantasy 16 Trailer Highlights Expansive World

Prior to its launch later this summer, Square Enix has revealed an extensive new trailer for Final Fantasy XVI that showcases its vast world. With the latest mainline installment in the long-running Final Fantasy saga slated to drop relatively soon, Square Enix has started to begin generating more excitement for the title by showing it off more routinely. And while this pace of new reveals will certainly only pick up in the weeks and months ahead, we've now been given one of our best looks so far at the different locales that will be seen within Final Fantasy XVI.

As seen in the video below, the latest trailer for Final Fantasy XVI centers entirely around the RPG's various locations that players will be able to travel to. Rather than showing off new combat mechanics or story beats, this video just gives us a taste of the many diverse areas that will be seen in the title. Beyond simply revealing these differing regions, this trailer also does a fantastic job of showing what the PlayStation 5 will be capable of with Final Fantasy XVI when it comes to its visuals.

Introducing a closer look at the world of Valisthea in Final Fantasy XVI. #FF16 pic.twitter.com/ezqxe35Co1 — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) March 25, 2023

"The 16th standalone entry in the legendary Final Fantasy series marks a darker turn for the RPG franchise, with a complex tale of revenge, power struggles and unavoidable tragedy," says the game's official description from Square Enix. "Final Fantasy XVI reimagines the series' iconic summons as Eikons. These deadly creatures are housed within Dominants, men and women who inherit their immense power at birth – whether they like it or not.

Eikons are the most powerful beings in Valisthea, a land where six powerful realms have emerged thanks to the power of the Mothercrystals. The aether provided by these towering mountains of crystal powers the magicks that have allowed these nations to thrive for many years — but now a mysterious Blight threatens to disrupt their uneasy alliance. Play as Clive Rosfield, First Shield of Rosaria and guardian of his younger brother Joshua, the Dominant of the Eikon Phoenix, in this epic action RPG from a team of Final Fantasy veterans."

If you didn't already have the release date for Final Fantasy XVI circled on your calendar, the highly-anticipated RPG is slated to drop on June 22nd. When it does launch, Final Fantasy XVI will initially be a timed exclusive to PlayStation 5, but Square Enix has also hinted that a PC version will likely be released down the road.