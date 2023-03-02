Final Fantasy 16 Producer Reveals Reason for PS5 Exclusivity

The team behind Final Fantasy XVI has confirmed why it opted to accept a timed exclusivity window on PlayStation. Exclusive games are a major part of every console, they define the platform and help players decide what they buy. If you like big multiplayer games, you're probably going to go to Xbox. If you like super cinematic story driven games, you're probably going to go to PlayStation. However, PlayStation has also made a strong effort to acquire timed exclusive rights to certain games that aren't developed by its own studios. Silent Hill 2 Remake, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and the highly anticipated Final Fantasy XVI are all or were timed exclusives for PlayStation.

While it would make sense that developers accept this because it gives them more money, there are other benefits to this. Speaking with 4Gamer (via Shinobi602), Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida talked about how Sony is helping assist the development of the game and noted they have provided a "generous" level of support, particularly on a hardware level. Sony also does a lot of heavy lifting on the promotional and marketing side, taking a weight off of Square Enix's shoulders and making it easier to just focus on making the best game possible. With that said, the game will only be exclusive for about six months and then it is slated to come to PC. As of right now, it remains to be seen if it will come to Xbox. Given Sony has played a role in its development, it may not be possible for it come to Xbox due to contractual stipulations, but that's pure speculation.

People have waited years for Final Fantasy VII Remake to come to Xbox, but it has yet to happen. Perhaps there's still a chance it will come ahead of its sequel, but it is something that fans have been holding out for with no release in sight. Either way, it's good to hear that a lot of resources are being poured into this entry and helping make it the best game it can be.

