Final Fantasy 16 Goes Gold

Final Fantasy 16 has gone gold ahead of its summer release date, Square Enix announced this week. The new Final Fantasy game isn't scheduled to release until June 22nd, so the fact that it's gone gold just under three months before it's release date should be a promising sign for those who've been looking forward to it. The coming months will play host to numerous gaming events, too, so perhaps we'll see this game showed off more ahead of its release at a Square Enix event or a PlayStation presentation of some kind.

The Final Fantasy 16 announcement was shared via the game's official Twitter account, an announcement accompanied with what appears to be a plush figure of Torgal, the canine companion featured in the new Final Fantasy game. Aside from being excited about the game's impending release that's now locked in, people of course were looking for answers as to how they can get their hands on one of these plushes. We don't have answers to that just yet, but if this is indeed a Torgal plush, you can bet it'll be on sale at some point in the future.

From the entire team, including Torgal, we hope you're looking forward to #FF16's launch on June 22nd 🐺 pic.twitter.com/Vrtd3cMNW5 — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) March 31, 2023

Previews of the game that went up not long ago spoke highly of the new Final Fantasy title which should also be reassuring for those who were hesitant about Square Enix's plans to deviate from parts of the traditional Final Fantasy formula. This new game is the first one to be a "full action RPG," for example, according to Final Fantasy 16 director Hiroshi Takai who shared comments about the game in a recent PlayStation Blog post that was published just before this announcement. That same post hyped up different parts of the game such as the DualSense implementation, so hopefully we'll see more of these kinds of in-depth previews before the game's release now that it's gone gold.

"There are certain sections where the player will have to open heavy doors or lift up portcullises, and we use the adaptive triggers there to put across that feeling of effort and resistance," Takai said about the use of the DualSense in this PS5 game. "They're also used when riding chocobos. The haptic feedback can produce extremely subtle vibrations, which we use to create a heightened feeling of presence in cutscenes. We converted the sound effects used in each scene into haptic data, which let us portray details that we've never been able to before, like the movements of the air."

Final Fantasy 16 is scheduled to release for the PS5 on June 22nd.