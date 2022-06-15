The PlayStation Store Was Charging Nearly $10k for Tekken 2

Hard as it might be to believe, the price of video games has remained mostly stagnant over the last 30 years, even as development costs continue to rise. There are some outliers, of course. Some games now cost $70, and a few on the PlayStation Store recently retailed for $9,999 dollars. That was the case for both Tekken 2 and Mr. Driller, two games recently added exclusively for those subscribed to the PlayStation Plus premium tier. Obviously this was a mistake on Sony's part, which has now been corrected. However, it did not change before catching the attention of Katsuhiro Harada, game director and chief producer on the Tekken franchise. On Twitter, Harada seemed to endorse the higher price point, calling it "marvelous."

WHAT A MARVELOUS PRICE SONYYYYYYYY https://t.co/pRgjEY8gla — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) June 14, 2022

Tekken 2 released in arcades in 1995, and on the original PlayStation just one year later. The game is one of several retro titles available as a perk for certain PlayStation Plus subscribers. The Classic Games Catalogue is a nice extra for those willing to pay more for that tier, giving users access to a large number of games that would not otherwise be accessible to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users. It remains to be seen just how popular this tier will prove, but it already seems like a lot of PlayStation fans are embracing the ability to revisit so many older games!

While most fans probably wouldn't be willing to spend $9,999 for Tekken 2, the game does have a very passionate following. The fighter released to universal praise, both for the arcade version, and for the one that released on PlayStation. Tekken 2 is widely considered one of the greatest fighting games of all-time, winning numerous awards from countless outlets. In addition to Harada, a number of Tekken fans across social media have had fun with the game's price point, with some joking that it's actually a bargain, when you think about it!

