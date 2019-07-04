New PlayStation Store Sale Features Big Discounts on Capcom PS4 Games

Sony Interactive Entertainment has been killing it lately with the PlayStation Store PS4 sales. That said, this week it isn’t packing another big promotional sale, but it does have a new offering discounting Capcom games on the store, offering killer discounts on series such as Resident Evil, Devil May Cry, Monster Hunter, Mega Man, Street Fighter, Dead Rising, and more. And for a publisher specific sale, it’s pretty deep with 143 discounts across PS4 and other PlayStation platforms. Of course, this figure also includes DLC, Season Passes, and content of this type.

As for PS4 specifically, there’s 83 discounts, most of which are proper games, and some of which are some of the best titles of the past few years. As always, you can find the entire sale for yourself, HERE. If you don’t have time or the desire to sift through the entire sale yourself, don’t worry, I already did that for you. Here’s a rundown of the more prominent discounts on PS4:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Capcom Beat Em’ Up Bundle — $13.99 — Save 30 percent

Dead Rising — $7.99 — Save 60 percent

Dead Rising 2 — $7.99 — Save 60 percent

Dead Rising 2 Off The Record — $7.99 — Save 60 percent

Dead Rising 4 Frank’s Big Package — $23.99 — Save 40 percent

Dead Rising Triple Pack — $22 — Save 65 percent

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition — $9.99 — Save 60 percent

Devil May Cry 5 — $46 — Save 24 percent

DmC Devil May Cry Definitive Edition — $17.99 — Save 55 percent

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite — $19.99 — Save 50 percent

Mega Man 11 — $23 — Save 23 percent

Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle — $46 — Save 23 percent

Mega Man Legacy Collection — $7.49 — Save 50 percent

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 — $11.99 — Save 40 percent

Mega Man X Legacy Collection — $13.99 — Save 30 percent

Monster Hunter: World — $24.99 — Save 50 percent

Okami HD — $15.99 — Save 20 percent

Onimusha Warlords — $16.99 — Save 15 percent

Phoenix Wright Ace Attorney Trilogy — $26.99 — Save 10 percent

Resident Evil — $9.99 — Save 50 percent

Resident Evil 0 — $9.99 — Save 50 percent

Resident Evil 2 Remake — $41.99 — Save 30 percent

Resident Evil 4 — $9.99 — Save 50 percent

Resident Evil 5 — $9.99 — Save 50 percent

Resident Evil 6 — $9.99 — Save 50 percent

Resident Evil 7 — $16.99 — Save 15 percent

Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition — $29.99 — Save 40 percent

Resident Evil X Code Veronica — $8.99 — Save 40 percent

Resident Evil Revelations — $9.99 — Save 50 percent

Resident Evil Revelations 2 — $14.99 — Save 50 percent

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection — $33.99 — Save 15 percent

Street Fighter V — $9.99 — Save 50 percent

Street Fighter V Arcade Edition — $23.99 — Save 40 percent

The Disney Afternoon Collection — $6.99 — Save 65 percent

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 — $12.49 — Save 50 percent

Ultra Street Fighter IV — $14.99 — Save 50 percent

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What did you pick up courtesy of this new sale?