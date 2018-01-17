PlayStation Store Sale Offers Windjammers, Other Indie Favorites

Sony has posted its PlayStation Store deals for the week, and while there aren’t too many notable titles in this week’s line-up, there are a few bargains that are worth pointing out.

Starting off, DotEmu’s Windjammers is up for grabs for a cheap price, going for $7.49. That’s for both the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita editions, so you get two versions of the Neo-Geo classic for one low price.

Other indie games are being offered at a discount, including Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Overdrive, InnerSpace and Albert & Otto.

You can see all the bargains below.

PlayStation 4

Albert & Otto– $9.59

Beholder Complete Edition– $13.49

InnerSpace– $17.99

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Overdrive– $9.99

Randal’s Monday– $4.33

Spear Of Destiny The Kaiseki– $9.79 ($11.89)

Sword of Fortress the Onomuzim– $13.99

Windjammers– $7.49

PlayStation 3

Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken– $6.99

PlayStation Vita

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds– $9.99

Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken– $6.99

Rocketbirds 2: Evolution– $9.99

Windjammers– $7.49

You’re probably asking yourself, “But just how awesome is Windjammers?” Well, you could easily ask anyone in the competitive gaming community, but here’s a rundown of features:

5 game modes: ARCADE, INFINITE, LOCAL VERSUS, ONLINE QUICK MATCH, & RANKED MATCH

Online Versus: for the first time ever, face other players worldwide in ranked matches and compete in the top leagues!

6 unique characters with their own special skills and super throws

6 playable environments, from sunny beach to crowded stadium

2 unlockable mini-games: Dog Distance & Bowling

New HD menus

Originally released on the NEOGEO arcade system, Windjammers perfectly blends sports and fighting games. Sharpen your throwing and sliding skills, use the best techniques to defeat your opponents, and become the world’s best player!

And check out the video below. It shows just what kind of high stakes you can get into with a match. It requires a great deal of dexterity and speed, but, as you can see, it’s totally fun.

If you prefer something a little quieter, InnerSpace is also recommended, featuring some exploration themes set against a beautiful backdrop. It definitely appears to be one of the more promising indie games out there, especially if you’re into exploration.

And Phantom Breaker is a solid recommendation for anime fans, featuring a distinct style looking like it was taken straight out of a cartoon, along with plenty of fisticuffs action!