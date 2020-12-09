PlayStation Seemingly Teases Reveal for The Game Awards

✖

The Game Awards has always been a venue in which the world’s biggest video game publishers roll on through with new announcements and teases of what’s coming in the future. When it comes to tomorrow’s show, it looks as though PlayStation in particular could have some rather notable tidbits to share with fans.

In a new tweet posted to the official PlayStation Twitter account this afternoon, Sony implored fans to make sure that they tune-in to The Game Awards tomorrow night. The tweet itself didn’t contain any potential teases of what this could be referring to, but a video was attached that featured a pretty slick look at the logo for The Game Awards.

Tune into The Game Awards tomorrow at 4pm PT: https://t.co/Qz8tOySmFX pic.twitter.com/GcgrwCPSX8 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 9, 2020

Obviously, there’s not much to break down here at the moment, but the fact that PlayStation is specifically telling fans that they should keep an eye on the show tomorrow night seems to indicate that they’ll have some sort of major news to share. Considering how many games that the company currently has from PlayStation Studios to release in 2021, however, this shouldn’t be much of a surprise. As it stands, Sony currently intends to launch Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, and the unnamed God of War sequel all within the coming calendar year, which is staggering. If PlayStation intends to actually release all of these titles in a 12-month span, then they surely need to start talking more about them.

That being said, Sony’s short tweet here does contrast quite a bit with what its competition in Xbox has told fans. Earlier today, a boss at Xbox told fans to keep their expectations in check for The Game Awards. While that doesn’t mean Xbox won’t have anything to share whatsoever over the course of the night, it sounds like they’ll be playing their cards a bit closer to the chest.

The Game Awards is set to take place tomorrow on December 10 and will begin at 7:00 pm EST/4:00 pm PST. If you can’t watch it for yourself, then be sure to keep an eye on all of our coverage from the event right here.

What do you think will be shown from PlayStation at The Game Awards? Personally, I’m holding out to see more of the next God of War, but I’m also not getting my hopes up just yet. Give me your best guesses either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter @MooreMan12 with your own ideas.