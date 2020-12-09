Xbox Fans Advised to Keep The Game Awards Expectations in Check

✖

Xbox is returning once again for another year at The Game Awards when the show kicks off on Wednesday, but Xbox fans are being advised to keep their expectations in check this time. Aaron Greenberg from the Xbox Games Marketing team at Xbox said as much this week by confirming that the company will indeed have a couple of moments to share with fans during the show while advising people to “dial expectations way down” from what he’s been seeing speculated online already. That’s not to say that Xbox won’t have big announcements, but they may not be as big as some of the extreme guesses are pulling for.

Greenberg tweeted about The Game Awards and Xbox’s participation in the event on Wednesday, the day before the show is scheduled to start. He said people should still certainly tune into the show but said to lower the expectations if you’re expecting a repeat of last year’s event.

You will see us & our social handles promoting tune-in for @thegameawards tomorrow. We hope you support the industry & watch. While we have a couple moments in the show, I would dial expectations way down versus speculation I am seeing, especially how big we went last year! — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) December 9, 2020

For those who tuned into last year’s show, you’ll understand already why the 2019 Game Awards would be hard to top for Xbox. That event was when Microsoft finally lifted the curtain on its Xbox Series X to show off a trailer for it that revealed the first ever look at the console’s design. It kicked off a trickle of details that extended well into 2020 until we got firm pricing and release date information just months within the launch of the new console, but it was a big moment for the show that’d be hard for anyone to beat now.

What we do know is that Xbox will indeed be at The Game Awards 2020 in some capacity. In a couple of recent posts about Xbox Game Pass and other Xbox plans and services, it’s been teased that people should watch The Game Awards to see some surprises.

“As we close out this year, I’d like to thank you again on behalf of Team Xbox – not just for giving Xbox Series X|S a strong start, but for supporting our belief that this generation of gaming does and should belong to you,” said Jerret West, CVP of Microsoft Gaming in a post from Wednesday. “Stay tuned, starting with The Game Awards tomorrow, for more surprises.”

The Game Awards 2020 is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. PT on December 10th.