Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Fans Are Amazed By First PS5 Trailer

Sony's PlayStation 5 event was chock full of new reveals and returning franchises, and while Spider-Man was one of the biggest reveals, longtime PlayStation fans were ecstatic to see Ratchet and Clank make its big debut on the PS5. The new game is titled Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and it looks gorgeous, both in the cinematics and in actual gameplay, which Insomniac showed off in a lengthy demo after the initial reveal. This will be an exclusive to the PS5, and there seems to be time-traveled involved. Fans are loving the big debut, and it's even won over some that were on the fence with buying a PS5.

The new title follows the 2016 remaster of the original game, which many felt captured that Pixar quality vibe. Now it seems the studio is going to try and outdo themselves with Rift Apart, as this game goes a bit more stylized but feels just as real.

It makes sense that Insomniac would launch a new Ratchet and Clank game for the PS5, as the series is a staple of Playstation consoles. Insomniac is also now a first party studio, so you knew Insomniac was going to have a big presence at the event.

The pS5 event launched with Spider-Man: Miles Morales, though we don't know if the game is a full sequel on a new engine or if it uses the previous engine and just gets the added horsepower of the PS5. We'll have to wait and see, but regardless, Insomniac is knocking it out of the park, and Sony PS5 fans are in for a treat.

You can hit the next slide to see what people are saying about Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and you can hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming!