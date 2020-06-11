Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Fans Are Amazed By First PS5 Trailer
Sony's PlayStation 5 event was chock full of new reveals and returning franchises, and while Spider-Man was one of the biggest reveals, longtime PlayStation fans were ecstatic to see Ratchet and Clank make its big debut on the PS5. The new game is titled Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and it looks gorgeous, both in the cinematics and in actual gameplay, which Insomniac showed off in a lengthy demo after the initial reveal. This will be an exclusive to the PS5, and there seems to be time-traveled involved. Fans are loving the big debut, and it's even won over some that were on the fence with buying a PS5.
The new title follows the 2016 remaster of the original game, which many felt captured that Pixar quality vibe. Now it seems the studio is going to try and outdo themselves with Rift Apart, as this game goes a bit more stylized but feels just as real.
It makes sense that Insomniac would launch a new Ratchet and Clank game for the PS5, as the series is a staple of Playstation consoles. Insomniac is also now a first party studio, so you knew Insomniac was going to have a big presence at the event.
The pS5 event launched with Spider-Man: Miles Morales, though we don't know if the game is a full sequel on a new engine or if it uses the previous engine and just gets the added horsepower of the PS5. We'll have to wait and see, but regardless, Insomniac is knocking it out of the park, and Sony PS5 fans are in for a treat.
You can hit the next slide to see what people are saying about Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and you can hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming!
Animated Movie
Insomniac has always worked wonders with visuals, and it looks like they outdid themselves with the visuals here.
With Ratchet and Clank it’s like an animated movie which can be played!— Rohit Upadhyay (@yoyorohit07) June 11, 2020
"With Ratchet and Clank it’s like an animated movie which can be played!"prevnext
First Game
Ratchet and Clank helped define Playstation in many ways, and fans are excited to return to the franchise.
ratchet and clank was the first game I ever fell in love with. that was a lifetime ago. but recalling memories of simpler days in times like this is vital. I might have to cop. #PS5Reveal https://t.co/FKhZQXnKAd— Prop Joe (@coolstory_joe) June 11, 2020
"ratchet and clank was the first game I ever fell in love with. that was a lifetime ago. but recalling memories of simpler days in times like this is vital. I might have to cop. #PS5Reveal"prevnext
Instabuy
For some a new Ratchet and Clank means the PS5 is an instant buy.
Super excited for that Ratchet and Clank, PS5 is going to be an instabuy from me.— MacKenzie Shirk (@mac_shirk) June 11, 2020
"Super excited for that Ratchet and Clank, PS5 is going to be an instabuy from me."prevnext
Excited
The last Ratchet and Clank game was already gorgeous, but it seems Insomniac has taken that whole Pixar movie aesthetic to new heights with the next entry.
You know when Ratchet and Clank came out on PS4 a lot of people said it's like a Pixar movie you can play. But it really looks like the PS5 is gonna have a lot of really well animated, not realistically so games that capture that feeling and I'm excited.— Hashbrown🦋 (@HunterClown3) June 11, 2020
"You know when Ratchet and Clank came out on PS4 a lot of people said it's like a Pixar movie you can play. But it really looks like the PS5 is gonna have a lot of really well animated, not realistically so games that capture that feeling and I'm excited."prevnext
Best Game So Far
There's been a lot of great reveals thus far, but for some fans, Ratchet and Clank stole the show.
Damn Kena looks amazing, best game so far for me along withe Ratchet and Clank. #ps5 #PS5Reveal— Theendgamelv3 (@Theendgamelv3) June 11, 2020
"Damn Kena looks amazing, best game so far for me along withe Ratchet and Clank. #ps5 #PS5Reveal"prevnext
Changed My Mind
Some fans were not convinced about buying a PS5, that is until Ratchet and Clank convinced them.
Honestly didn’t plan on buying a ps5 at all but then I saw ratchet and clank along with spiderman coming out and I just need to know when if they doin that turn in ur old ps4 to get money off the ps5 type thing— relix (@PR_DRokya) June 11, 2020
"Honestly didn’t plan on buying a ps5 at all but then I saw ratchet and clank along with spiderman coming out and I just need to know when if they doin that turn in ur old ps4 to get money off the ps5 type thing"prevnext
Amazing0comments
The cinematic part of the reveal was pretty sweet, but things got even better when the gameplay was revealed.
A NEW LOOK A RATCHET AND CLANK LOOKS AMAZING LIKEING THE GAMES SO FAR #RatchetAndClank AMAZING #PS5 #PS5 #COOL #CRAZY #PS5REVEAL pic.twitter.com/H9dH0HHbb6— Blue_criminal😎 (@blue_criminalv) June 11, 2020
"A NEW LOOK A RATCHET AND CLANK LOOKS AMAZING LIKEING THE GAMES SO FAR #RatchetAndClank AMAZING #PS5 #PS5 #COOL #CRAZY #PS5REVEAL"prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.