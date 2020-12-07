Gran Turismo 7: New Trailer Potentially Confirms PS5 Exclusivity and Release Window

Gran Turismo 7 looks as though it won’t be joining the likes of Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure as games appearing across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. According to a new trailer that features some footage of the racing game in action, it will be entirely exclusive to PlayStation’s next-generation platform when it releases next year.

PlayStation released a new trailer today for the PS5 that highlights a number of games both currently available and set to release for the platform in the future. While this might not seem like a big deal initially, the trailer also specified for every game in question the release window and consoles that the title would appear on. In the case of Gran Turismo 7, notably, PS5 was listed as the only platform on which the game is set to arrive. As such, it seems as though any plans for a release on the PlayStation 4 might now be out of the question.

To some degree, this isn’t much of a surprise. PlayStation presently hasn’t announced plans to bring Gran Turismo 7 to any platforms other than PS5, but considering how dodgy the publisher has been with its release strategy for other games like the forthcoming God of War sequel, it did leave some lingering questions about the prospect of GT7’s release plans. Still, this trailer seems to have now dashed those hopes of seeing it come to both PlayStation consoles.

In addition to this new trailer, it seems as though what we thought was a previous release window for Gran Turismo 7 has also now potentially changed. A video for the game that was released a few weeks back indicated that GT7 would be released in the first half of 2021. Now, that video has been altered to say that the game is simply releasing at an undisclosed window next year. If you were hoping to get your hands on Polyphony Digital’s latest entry in the long-running racing franchise, you might now be waiting a bit longer than expected.

So do you like what you’re seeing of Gran Turismo 7? Is it going to be a game that sells you on the PS5 if you haven’t already purchased the console for yourself? Let me know down in the comments or hit me up over on Twitter @MooreMan12 with your thoughts.

[H/T Gematsu]