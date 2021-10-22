New PlayStation x UEFA Champions League Ads Star Kratos, Ratchet and Clank, and More

This year, PlayStation is one of the official sponsors of the UEFA Champions League, and the company is celebrating its partnership with the football/soccer competition through some really neat ads. At least two of these ads have been aired thus far, with the first one starring God of War‘s Kratos and Atreus, and the second featuring Ratchet and Clank. It’s unclear if there will be more of these ads, but it’s a neat way for PlayStation to promote the partnership, and one that could help make viewers more aware of the PS5’s biggest games.

The two ads were shared on Twitter by @Okami13_, and can be found in the Tweets embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The ad with Kratos and Atreus doesn’t show the two doing all that much, but the Ratchet and Clank ad is a bit more exciting. It shows the pair of heroes arriving through a rift to help an injured player off the field. It’s definitely a fun way of highlighting the gameplay hook from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart!

While it’s a bit unusual to see PlayStation characters advertising the UEFA Champions League, it’s easy to see why these specific properties were selected. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is one of the biggest PlayStation 5 exclusives of 2021, and God of War: Ragnarok is one of the most highly-anticipated titles of 2022. The new PlayStation console doesn’t need any help selling, but it makes sense to see these two games promoted over other first-party choices.

It’s always interesting to see video game companies finding outside-the-box ways to advertise! Gamers that grew up during the era of the original PlayStation can probably remember a lot of fun ads highlighting the console’s games (Crash Bandicoot immediately springs to mind). These days, most video game ads are fairly basic, but the Ratchet and Clank ad is a fun one because it manages to capture the heart of the game while tying into the event it’s sponsoring. For most viewers, that should make it a memorable one!

