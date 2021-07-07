PlayStation Vita Fans are Bashing the Nintendo Switch OLED
Earlier today, the Nintendo Switch OLED was revealed, a new model of the console with a handful of improvements. As its name suggests, one of those changes from the base model is an OLED screen, which has prompted a number of comments from fans of the PlayStation Vita. That system released in 2011 and also boasted an OLED screen, leading fans of Sony's handheld to hold it up as the superior system on social media. Of course, Switch has gotten much stronger support from Nintendo than Vita ever did from Sony, but the system clearly still has a number of fans!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Vita and the Switch OLED!
For some, the announcement brought nostalgia...
The switch pro having that OLED makes me miss the PS Vita. Truly ahead of its time.— C.L. (@Avatar_Django) July 7, 2021
...even to those that didn't own the system!
oled switch reminded me how much i want a vita thanks nintendo— beth🌷 (@CoralCerise) July 6, 2021
A lot of fans miss the Vita.
Oh, PS Vita... I wish you didn't fail so that we get to see you vs the Switch.— ᐅᓇᓕᒃ🔞 (@UnaliqNanuq) July 7, 2021
Sony's handheld did have an OLED first!
Forgive me for not being impressed by the Switch OLED, but the PS Vita I bought 9 years ago already had an OLED screen. pic.twitter.com/wb4rB9zUQ9— Chrisseh (Mean Lean Anxiety Machine) (@Chrissehcat) July 7, 2021
One company marketed it better, however.
I still have no idea why Sony didn't bother marketing the PS Vita remote play
Whoever was doing their PR back then has to be kicking themselves after seeing how the Switch is doing— john the the johnson ➐ (@asshead42069) July 6, 2021
Some would like to see Sony try it again.
I really wish Sony would try again with a handheld. The Vita (again imho) was better than the Switch in general, just poorly supported. I adored my Vita.— Dotaku (@DotakuTweets) July 6, 2021
Nintendo needs to be challenged in the portable space.
The announcement brought out a lot of console warriors.
The PS Vita had better graphics, shape, games and display than the Nintendo Switch since day one.— RevSPRTN (@revsprtn) July 6, 2021
Not everyone made it into a competition, though!
Yes I love my switch. Yes I wish the vita was relevant instead. We exist.— caitlin (@zurowsks) July 7, 2021