Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl’s Trick to Finding Feebas Fast

A Pokemon fan has developed a tool that allows players to locate Feebas in a fast and efficient manner in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Feebas is one of the most difficult Pokemon to find in both Pokemon Diamond and Pearl and the recently-released remakes Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The Pokemon can only be found in one pool in the depths of Mt. Coronet, and even then the Pokemon can only be found in specific tiles that shift on a day to day basis. What’s more – the tiles are randomly generated in each game, so players usually have to complete a ton of trial and error to find a Feebas.

Luckily, one fan has cracked the code on how Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl generates the specific fishing spots that Feebas appears in. The game uses the same code to generate a player’s daily Lotto number at Jubilife TV as it does to determine which tiles Feebas appears in. A person with the github username of DRayX developed a generator that allows players to enter their daily Lotto number to determine which tiles the Feebas appears in. By entering your lottery number in the generator, you’ll be given four tiles (two red and two green) that Feebas could appear in. Feebas can be caught in either the green tiles or the red tiles on that day.

Keep in mind that you’ll need to fish for Feebas – surfing in the spot won’t work. Also, the tiles are the areas where Feebas actually spawns, so you’ll need to stand in front of the highlighted tiles and then cast your fishing rod into the tile. Also, the code also notes that Feebas will occasionally appear in tiles covered by land, which means it’s possible that Feebas won’t appear on that specific day.

Luckily, Feebas is slightly easier to catch in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl than it was in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. Players can now catch Feebas using the Great Rod instead of the Super Rod. This means you can hypothetically catch Feebas as soon as you have access to Surf and the other HMs needed to enter the bowels of Mount Coronet.

Feebas evolves into the beautiful Milotic, a popular Pokemon that comes with a strong moveset. In order to evolve Feebas into Milotic, you’ll need to either trade it while it’s holding a Prism Scale or level it up once its Beauty stat is maxed out. You can easily max out Feebas’s Beauty by feeding it Dry Poffins.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is available now on the Nintendo Switch.