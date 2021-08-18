The Pokemon Company will give away a free Mythical Pokemon to players who pick up Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl this fall. Players who purchase the brand new Pokemon games this fall can obtain the Mythical Pokemon Manaphy through the Mystery Gift feature. Players will receive an egg when they use the "Get via Internet" option in the Mystery Gift function in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl before February 21, 2022. Players can hatch the egg to gain Manaphy as a new Pokemon. The Pokemon Company notes that it will take about two hours of gameplay before players can access the Mystery Gift function in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Players can also use Manaphy and a Ditto to breed Phione, another Mythical Pokemon. Players can leave Manaphy and Ditto at a Pokemon Nursery to obtain a different egg that contains Phione.

Both Manaphy and Phione are Water-type Mythical Pokemon that were first introduced in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. Like other Mythical Pokemon, Manaphy could not be obtained through normal gameplay. Instead, players needed to obtain a code for the separate game Pokemon Ranger to unlock a mission that resulted in players transferring a Manaphy Egg over to Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. Phione could be bred from Manaphy in the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl games, or it could be transferred from My Pokemon Ranch by completing a special mission.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are updated remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, which introduced players to the Sinnoh region. The games are notably the first main series Pokemon games not developed by Game Freak. Instead, ILCA is developing the new games with Junichi Masuda serving as one of the game's directors. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will feature a mix of classic features from the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl games and new features. Notably, the game will bring back Pokemon that follow the player around the map and trainer customization, as well as contests and the Grand Underground from the original games.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be released on November 19, 2021.