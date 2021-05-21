New Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Report Shares Good News

✖

According to a new report, Pokemon fans who are looking forward to the release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl will be treated to some good news next month, aka in June. Per this new report, a Pokemon Presents is happening early in the month, and it will not only show off more of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, but a provide a release date for the pair of Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite games.

Unfortunately, this is where the information ceases. There's no word of how much or how little of the game will be shown. Further, there's no word of what the release date will be. That said, it's safe to assume it will be in November, right before Black Friday, as this is when Nintendo likes to release the mainline Pokemon games. November 19 is probably when Nintendo will release the games or on November 12. That said, this is just speculation.

After announcing the pair of remakes earlier this year, Nintendo and Game Freak haven't said a word about either or shown any more of either game. In other words, there's plenty to show next month, including how much Platinum content will be rolled into both.

There have also been rumors that the visual style of the game has been overhauled, but we can confirm these rumors are 100 percent absolutely bogus. This isn't happening, so if you're anticipating seeing that next month, you're going to be disappointed. What we should get though is a meaty look at the pair of games and the tweaks that have been made to them in the name of modernization.

