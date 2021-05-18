Pokemon Player Calls for Pokedex Changes in Viral Post

✖

The Pokedex has been a staple of the Pokemon franchise for the last 25 years, but the digital encyclopedia still has a lot of room for improvement. In a viral post on Reddit, user AmaLucela discussed a number of changes they would like to see made to the Pokedex in future games. The poster argues that the Pokedex could be upgraded to provide users with a lot more useful information, including ways to evolve the Pokemon, its egg group, potential moveset, and more. The original post has attracted a lot of attention on Reddit, with many other fans chiming in on things they would like to see.

The original Reddit post can be found embedded below.

It would be interesting to see whether or not these elements would be embraced by the fan community! It's easy to think of a number of ways the Pokedex could become more functional, and it would help fans avoid searching online for information. The next official Pokemon generation is likely some time away, so there's a lot of time for Game Freak to make improvements for the next version.

That said, there are multiple reasons that some of that information might be held back. Some Pokemon fans really enjoy discovering evolutions and movesets on their own. On a personal level, I've always enjoyed being surprised by a Pokemon's evolution, or the moves it can learn. Nintendo and The Pokemon Company also tend to compile evolution and moveset information in a physical Pokedex guide book each generation. As such, both companies might be hesitant to offer all of that information in-game.

Two new Pokemon mainline games are set to release in the next year on Nintendo Switch: Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The former game is a remake of the fourth Pokemon generation, while the latter takes place in the distant past of the Pokemon world. As such, it seems unlikely that fans can expect any major changes to the Pokedex in the near future. However, it's entirely possible the inevitable ninth Pokemon generation could offer some improvements if fans make their voices heard!

Would you like to see some improvements made to the Pokedex? Do you think the in-game feature needs to be a bit more functional? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!