Resident Evil Village Fan Art Turns Lady Dimitrescu into a Pokemon

Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu has captivated fans since the character was revealed earlier this year, prompting a wealth of fan art. The latest such piece imagines how the character might look as a Pokemon! Shared by Wooden Plank Studios on Twitter, the awesome piece transforms the villain into a Dark-type Pokemon resembling a very tall bat. The fan art keeps a lot of the most recognizable elements of Lady Dimitrescu's design, while offering up several details that feel accurate to the world of Pokemon. For fans of both of these video game franchises, this is a must-see mash-up!

The fan art can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

For those unfamiliar with Wooden Plank Studios, the account shares fake Pokemon designs every Monday. These creations are based on suggestions from Patrons. Previous mash-ups have imagined John Wick and Doom Slayer as Pokemon. In a follow-up Tweet, Wooden Plank Studios has asked users if they would like to see a pre-evolved form for today's design based on the Dimitrescu sisters, or if they'd like to see Pokemon based on some of the other villains from Resident Evil Village. More information about how to become a Patron of Wooden Plank Studios can be found right here.

Now that Resident Evil Village has finally been made available, it will be interesting to see whether or not Lady Dimitrescu continues on as a lasting part of the franchise! It's possible the character could go on to star in future entries in the Marvel vs. Capcom series, the way that Nemesis has, or in other spin-offs. Regardless of whether or not the villain is seen again, it's clear she's made a very big impact on the franchise, and on gamers around the world.

Resident Evil Village is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of this Pokemon take on Lady Dimitrescu? Are you a fan of the design? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!