Pokemon Go's Gible Community Day Will Be One of the Best Community Days Ever

Pokemon Go has revealed more details about its June Community Day event, including the event's exclusive move. Earlier today, Niantic revealed two new pieces of information about the June Community Day, which will feature the popular Pokemon Gible. Any Garchomp evolved during the event will learn the powerful Ground-type move Earth Power. Additionally, the event will have a 3x Catch XP bonus, offering players a prime opportunity to quickly gain XP for leveling up.

The combination of the Catch XP bonus and the exclusive move makes this one of the strongest Community Day events in quite some time. While Earth Power isn't the strongest Ground-type attack in Pokemon Go, the move boosts Garchomp's total damage outpost significantly, turning the Pokemon into one of the top Ground-type Pokemon to use in raids. Garchomp will be able to deal out more damage with Earth Power than even Groudon, although its total damage per second stat is lower than several other Pokemon. Basically - Earth Power won't impact Garchomp's status in PvP battles, but Garchomp will officially become the strongest Ground-type Pokemon to use in raids.

The scary thing is that Garchomp has the potential to become even more powerful when its Mega Evolution is introduced. Garchomp's Mega Evolution will increase its total damage output by over 50%, turning the Pokemon into a Mega-attacker. Only Primal Groudon will have a stronger total damage output than Mega Garchomp (assuming that its stats aren't nerfed or the Precipice Blades attack exclusive to Primal Groudon remains unchanged.)

It's not very often that Pokemon Go provides players with a prime opportunity to seriously upgrade their raid teams with some major firepower. Given that Ground-type moves are super effective against Steel-type Pokemon like Solgaleo and Electric-type Pokemon like Tapu Koko, a team full of Earth Power Garchomp will be useful for years to come.

The Gible Community Day will take place on June 6th from 11 AM to 5 PM local time. As with other Community Day events, this Community Day will feature increased odds of finding a Shiny Gible and exclusive Special Research that can be purchased for $1.