Pokemon Collection by Blackmilk Clothing Brings the World of Fashion to Pokemon

Eevee Evolution Black Scoop Skater Dress - AUD $95

The question of why only Eevee has such unstable genes has still not been solved.

This print showcases Eevee and all eight of its evolutions (plus a sneaky Pikachu!) on a black background that makes ‘em pop!

– Made from our comfy, stretchy MF fabric

– Front-and-back scoop neckline

– Skater skirt that’s perfect for twirling

– Pockets for snacks!

– Unhemmed skirt for the perfect flow