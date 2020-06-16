Pokemon Collection by Blackmilk Clothing Brings the World of Fashion to Pokemon
A new collaboration between the Pokemon Company and Blackmilk Clothing has everyone on the Internet talking. Yesterday, Blackmilk Clothing, an Australian clothing company that has worked with brands like Star Wars and Harry Potter, released a stunning line of fashionable women's shirts, jackets, jumpers, and dresses that has everyone on the Internet talking. Not only are Blackmilk's releases surprisingly affordable (their most expensive item - a Bomber jacket - costs just $90 in US dollars), they're also both fun and functional. Whether you're looking for a football jersey-style shirt featuring Pikachu or an absolutely adorable apron dress made of a Bulbasaur fabric pattern, you'll probably find something that you'll want to wear. Although many of the items sold out minutes, a few will be re-stocked when available. Check out some of highlights below, and be sure to check out Blackmilk's website for the full line!
Eevee Skater Dress
Eevee Evolution Black Scoop Skater Dress - AUD $95
The question of why only Eevee has such unstable genes has still not been solved.
This print showcases Eevee and all eight of its evolutions (plus a sneaky Pikachu!) on a black background that makes ‘em pop!
– Made from our comfy, stretchy MF fabric
– Front-and-back scoop neckline
– Skater skirt that’s perfect for twirling
– Pockets for snacks!
– Unhemmed skirt for the perfect flow
Ghost-type Leggings
Ghost-type HW Toasties - AUD $90
Scare up a good time with a ghastly gang of Ghost-Type Pokémon, including Gastly, Gourgeist, Mismagius, Duskull and more!
– Made from our lightly fleece-lined Toastie fabric
– Keepin’ you cosy and warm all winter long
– HW stands for high-waisted – designed to sit comfortably (and flatteringly!) at your natural waist
Pokemon All-Star Leggings
Pokemon All-Stars HWMF Leggings - AUD $85
Can you spot your favourite Pokémon? Pikachu, Snorlax, Charizard, Psyduck, Jigglypuff, Lapras and so many more are all featured in this print!
– HWMF is that noise you make when you flip your hair and walk away dramatically
– HW stands for high-waisted – designed to sit comfortably (and flatteringly!) at your natural waist
– Made from our comfy, stretchy MF fabric
– Makes yo’ legs look and feel amazing
Pokemon Dreams Tie Front Tee
Pokemon Dreams Tie Front Tee - AUD $60
If you’re all about the cuter side of Pokémon this is the print for you, with its array of Pokémon on a dreamy background. Adorable!
If the BFT was ever too stole-it-outta-my-boyfriends-closet for you, you’ll love the Tie Front Tee.
It’s one size down from a BFT, with a sweet-as-pie tie front. Cute!
– Made from our crazy comfy, lightweight Summer Tee fabric
– Cute, slightly cropped length
Mew and Mewtwo Shirt
Mew and Mewtwo Oversized Long Sleeve BFT - AUD $90
Mew is said to possess the genetic composition of all Pokémon. It is capable of making itself invisible at will, so it entirely avoids notice even if it approaches people. Mewtwo is a Pokémon that was created by genetic manipulation. However, even though the scientific power of humans created this Pokémon's body, they failed to endow Mewtwo with a compassionate heart. Both of these Psychic-Type Pokémon are featured on this galactic print!
– Made from our crazy comfy Tee fabric
– Super slouchy oversized fit
– Unisex: perfect for gals and guys alike
Pikachu Touchdown
Pikachu Touchdown - AUD $119 (Currently Sold Out)
Its nature is to store up electricity. Forests where nests of Pikachu live are dangerous, since the trees are so often struck by lightning.
– Made from our soft and comfy Matte White fabric
– Oversized fit for comfiness
– Crew neck design
– The Touchdown is unisex! Guys might want to order a size up, though, so it has that cool oversize look going on
Bulbasaur Apron Dress
Bulbasaur Apron Dress - AUD $119 (Currently Sold Out)
Bulbasaur can be seen napping in bright sunlight. There is a seed on its back. By soaking up the sun's rays, the seed grows progressively larger.
The top half of overalls meets the bottom half of a dress, because why not?
– Made from our more lightweight fleece-lined Toastie Light fabric
– Adjustable front straps to fit just right
– Pockets for snacks
– Mini skater length
– Unhemmed skirt for the perfect flow
