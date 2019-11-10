Pokemon Art Director Shares Adorable Art to Celebrate Sword and Shield’s Impending Release

The release of Pokemon Sword and Shield for Nintendo Switch is nearly upon us, and the excitement is practically palpable from fans online. So much so, that anyone that doesn’t want to risk getting spoiled might want to continue staying away from the Internet for the time being. Even so, it would appear some of the staff for the game have remained online, and the art director for the upcoming games has even shared an adorable illustration to celebrate the impending launch.

James Turner, who serves as art director at Game Freak for Pokemon Sword and Shield, recently shared a little illustration over on Twitter of the new games’ three starters — Scorbunny, Sobble, and Grookey — peeking out from behind a curtain.

Only one week left until the worldwide release of #PokemonSwordAndShield !

The stage is set…the players are ready to take their positions…it’s all very exciting…not long to go now my friends! pic.twitter.com/E8r1ZduJX1 — James Turner (@JamesTurner_42) November 8, 2019

While Turner himself might not share a whole bunch of art around the release of the game, there’s almost certainly going to be a rush of fan art as folks get their hands on the games and find out just what exactly is new, what rumors were true, and which new Pokemon speak to them personally. Arguably, it’s one of the best parts of any new Pokemon game release.

What do you think of Turner’s celebratory art? Are you excited to play Pokemon Sword and Shield when they release? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Pokemon Sword and Shield are scheduled to release for Nintendo Switch on November 15th. This marks the first time a mainline Pokemon game has released on anything not considered a “handheld” Nintendo console, though the Nintendo Switch does, er, switch back and forth in its original model. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Pokemon Sword and Shield right here.