New Pokemon Games May Be Missing Content When They Release

When Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl, remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pokemon Pearl, release this year via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite, it will probably be with some missing content, though the content's removal won't surprise fans of the series as it's content that was also removed from Pokemon Omega Ruby and Pokemon Alpha Sapphire when the pair of Ruby and Sapphire remakes released back in 2014.

Like Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl will be rated PEGI 7 in Europe when they release, all but confirming that the Game Corner will not be in remakes, because if they were, the rating wouldn't be PEGI 7. More specifically, don't expect to visit the Veilstone Game Corner in Veilstone City with the remakes like you could with the originals.

As many of you will know, the Game Corner was thrown away by the series after Diamond and Pearl, which were the last games to feature the content. In other words, it's not surprising this content has seemingly been pulled with the remakes, as not only did it happen Pokemon Omega Ruby and Pokemon Alpha Sapphire, but it's something the series has moved on from altogether.

As you would expect, while some fans are bummed about the game's rating and what it means for the Veilstone Game Corner, it hasn't evolved into any type of backlash or outrage, and that's for two reasons. The first is the one alluded to, which is that fans will have seen this coming. The second is that not much value is being lost.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl are set to release worldwide on November 19, 2021, via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite, priced at $60. For more coverage on the pair of upcoming Switch games and all things Pokemon -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation -- click here.