Pokemon Diamond and Pearl Remakes Officially Announced

Remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl are coming to the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo officially announced that the remakes, titled Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl will be released later this year, ending years of speculation and rumors. The new games were announced as part of a Pokemon Presents posted to Pokemon's YouTube channel earlier today. A brief tease of the games were revealed during the Direct, revealing that overworld travel will use a more chibi-style than 2019's Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. However, battling will remain the same as past Pokemon games as opposed to a more simplified version as seen in Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu and Eevee. Notably, these are the first main series Pokemon games not developed by Game Freak. Instead, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl was developed by ILCA, the maker of NieR: Automata and Code Vein.

Fans have expected a new version of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl for years, and those rumors seemed to majorly pick up steam when Game Freak confirmed they were not making a "third version" of Pokemon Sword and Shield, instead opting to make two DLC areas for those games instead. Since every generation has had at least two sets of games, many players assumed that Sinnoh remakes were on the table. Those rumors grew when the Pokemon website activated a URL with "Diamond" and "Pearl" in it, seemingly confirming that SOMETHING was in the works.

In addition to the announcement of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, The Pokemon Company also announced the development of Pokemon: Arceus Legends, a new open world style game set in a "feudal" version of Sinnoh. Arceus Legends represents a massive break in the typical style of Pokemon game and has massive implications for the Pokemon franchise as a whole.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be released in 2021.