Pokemon Releases New Ed Sheeran Song, Will Be Featured in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Ed Sheeran's new Pokemon-themed song will be featured in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Today, The Pokemon Company released "Celestial," a new collaboration between Sheeran and The Pokemon Company. A music video showing Sheeran getting through his day-to-day life with Pokemon, was released and can be viewed below. "Celestial" will also be featured in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet video games, marking the first time that a pop song has appeared in a Pokemon game. You can check out the full music video, which features Pokemon in the art style of Yu Nagaba, down below.

Sheeran is notably a Pokemon fan and collaborated with Pokemon Go back in 2021. Sheeran has previously commented on the Pokemon franchise, noting that Pokemon Black is "wicked" on his Twitter account. He has previously stated that his favorite Pokemon was Articuno, noting that it was a Flying-type Pokemon, but also an Ice-type Pokemon that could "f--- up" other Flying-type Pokemon. The Pokemon Company has been collaborating with major artists, with the franchise notably releasing a song by Katy Perry last year as part of its 25th anniversary music album.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be set in the brand new Paldea region, which is based on the Iberian Peninsula in Europe. The new games are the first open-world Pokemon games, with players able to explore the region without any set routes to follow. The games will also feature the Terastal phenomenon, a new battle gimmick that crystallizes Pokemon and boosts their attack power related to one specific type of attack. While most Pokemon will have a "Tera Type" that matches one of their two Pokemon types, some Pokemon will have alternate types, which opens up a world of possibility in battles.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18th.