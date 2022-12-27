New Pokemon Update Shouldn't Excite Gen 6 Fans Just Yet

A new update tied to the Pokemon franchise shouldn't excite Generation 6 fans just yet. Following the release of both Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet this year, fans have been trying to determine what developer Game Freak might look to do next with the series. While history would tell us that a new remake of previous titles would be on the horizon, a recent leak tied to Generation 6 shouldn't be indicative of anything for the time being.

Spotted by @pokexperto on Twitter recently, it was found that Nintendo, Game Freak, and Creatures recently renewed the registrations for the Pokemon X and Pokemon Y logos in Japan. As a result of this information coming about, a number of Pokemon fans determined that Game Freak might look to next remake Pokemon X and Y with the intent of releasing new versions of these installments on Nintendo Switch. And while these remakes might come about down the road, it doesn't seem like anything we should expect soon.

Although a reason wasn't given by Game Freak or Nintendo when it comes to these Pokemon X and Y logo renewals, the real purpose behind why they were registered once again is because it has been nearly a decade since these installments were first revealed. Most logo and trademark registrations tend to run for a course of 10 years, which means that when this period of time has come up, companies have to apply to renew their registrations. As such, that is likely all that was done in this case with Pokemon X and Y, which means fans shouldn't continue to think that anything more is happening with either game for now, especially since Pokemon Black and White would be next on the docket to get the remake treatment.

Moving into 2023, the thing that we'll likely see the most from Game Freak involves ongoing support for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Although the developer hasn't confirmed as much yet, it seems likely that expansions or DLC for Scarlet and Violet will come about as this is something that Game Freak did with Pokemon Sword and Shield. Whenever we learn more about what the future of Pokemon will have in store, though, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

Do you think that we'll get remakes of Pokemon X and Y one day? And what do you think Game Freak might look to do next with the Pokemon franchise? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.