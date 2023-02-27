Pokemon Go Adds Gimmighoul and Gholdengo

Pokemon Go will add both Gimmighoul's Roaming form and Gholdengo to the game. Today, Niantic announced that the two Paldean Pokemon would be coming to Pokemon Go starting today, officially becoming the first Pokemon from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to be added to the games. Players will need to connect their Pokemon Go games to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to gain access to a Coin Bag that attracts Roaming Form Gimmighoul for a limited time. Players can also use Golden Lure Modules on PokeStops to collect additional Gimmighoul coins and occasionally cause Gimmighoul to appear near the PokeStop. Players will need to collect 999 Gimmighoul coins to evolve the Pokemon into Gholdengo.

Both the Coin Bag and the Golden Lure Modules can be accessed by sending postcards from Pokemon Go to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This can be done by using the Postcard Book in Pokemon Go, which can be found in the players' Items.

While Gimmighoul's Roaming Form appears in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it isn't able to be caught in the game. Instead, Gimmighoul's Chest Form can be found in certain areas, usually near ruins. Players will be able to transfer Gimmighoul's Roaming Form from Pokemon Go to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet via Pokemon Home, similar to how Meltan is only available in Pokemon Go but can be transferred through Pokemon Home into other games.

While Gholdengo is a commonly used Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet competitive play, don't expect the Pokemon to get much usage in Pokemon Go battles. As it currently stands, the Pokemon simply doesn't have the moves or the stats to outclass other popular Ghost-type or Steel-type attackers.

It could still be some time before other Paldean Pokemon will be added to the game. While Pokemon Go often adds Pokemon to the game for cross-promotional purposes, the game still has several hundred more Pokemon to go before it reaches the Paldean Pokedex.

Pokemon Go is available on mobile devices now.