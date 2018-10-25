Pokemon Go Will Hatch Eggs and Collect Candies at All Times Using New Adventure Sync Mode

Pokemon Go has announced a new feature that will allow players to collect candies from their Buddy Pokemon and hatch eggs even when their game isn’t open.

Niantic announced that their Real World Platform (which powers its various games) will have a new feature called Adventure Sync that will allow players to record their steps in-game without having it open. Adventure Sync will be implemented into Pokemon Go in the near future to allow players to hatch eggs, earn Buddy Candies, and reach other milestones without having their game open.

The new gameplay feature will sync in the background with iOS HealthKit and Android Google Fit and give players access to a weekly summary that highlights how much they walked. Players can apply this activity to Pokemon Go for big rewards, including weekly milestones that reward players for their hard work.

The new mode mimics some of the functionality of the Pokemon Go Plus device, which is manufactured by Nintendo. That device allows players to interact with Pokemon Go without having their phone open, so that they still get credit for walking even when not actively playing the game. The difference is that the Pokemon Go Plus requires the game to be actively running in the background, while the Adventure Sync mode uses a phone’s existing health tracking data to give Pokemon Go players bonuses.

This is a huge move for Pokemon Go, one that will encourage players to not only keep exercising and stay engaged with the game. Not only can players earn new rewards and items for literally going about their day, they also won’t be punished for not having the game draining their phone battery at all times.

It sounds like Adventure Sync will be coming out in the very near future and will likely be added to Niantic’s other games soon. We’ll have more details about what Adventure Sync can do when it’s officially added to Pokemon Go.