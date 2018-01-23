Pokemon Go Has a Powerful New Raid Boss

Pokemon Go has added a powerful new Raid Boss for players to battle against.

Earlier today, Pokemon Go added 23 new Pokemon to the game for players to catch and battle against. Almost all of these Pokemon were either Rock or Ground-Type Pokemon and include a few popular Pokemon like Flygon and Aggron. So, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Pokemon Go also added Aggron as a powerful new Tier 4 Raid Boss.

Aggron is a Rock/Steel-Type Pokemon with one of the highest Defense stats in the game. While its Stamina stat isn’t too impressive, Aggron also has a great Attack stat, which means that it’s a lot more dangerous than some of the other Pokemon that’s usually seen as a typical gym defender.

Aggron’s Raid CP is 33458, which makes it the second strongest non-Legendary Raid Boss in the game after Tyranitar. Due to its high CP, Aggron is impossible to beat on its own or even with a single partner (unless the weather is right). You’ll likely need between two to five other players to beat Aggron depending on the strength of their Pokemon.

Luckily, Aggron does have some pretty big weaknesses – it’s doubly weak to Ground-Type and Fighting-Type attacks. That means you’ll want to load up your team with as many Machamp, Hariyama and Groudon as you can when getting ready to face this new powerful Pokemon. Water-Type attacks are also effective against Aggron, so fill out your team with Vaporeon and Gyarados.

A few questions do remain about these new Aggron raids. While players can occasionally find Shiny Absol, Shiny Mawile, and Shiny Sableye after beating their respective raids, we don’t know whether you can find a Shiny Aggron yet. Pokemon Go players can definitely get a Shiny Aggron by evolving a Shiny Aron (which can be found in the wild) but we still don’t know if Aggron raids will produce the usually super-rare variant colored Pokemon.

Aggron raids are popping up all over the world, so it’s only a matter of time until you’ll have a chance to face this new Pokemon Go challenge. Good luck to anyone looking to take on Aggron in battle!