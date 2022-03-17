Pokemon Go Bringing Three More Alola Pokemon in New Event

Pokemon Go‘s Season of Alola continues to offer fans more content based on Pokemon Sun and Moon. Next week will see the start of the new Lush Jungle event, which will debut three Pokemon that first appeared in the Alola region: Fomantis, Lurantis, and Tapu Lele. The event is set to begin on March 22nd at 10 a.m. local time, and will last through March 29th at 8 p.m. local time. While the previous event featured Special Research centered on Melemele Island, this time around, the focus is on Akala Island. As we previously reported, all of this Special Research will be available through June 1st.

During the event, players can expect to see the following Pokemon appearing in the wild:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fomantis



Metapod

Paras

Exeggcute

Hoothoot

Sudowoodo

Ferroseed

Pinsir



In addition to appearing in the wild, Fomantis will also appear through Field Research task encounters, so players should get plenty of chances to get candy and evolve it into Lurantis. As we saw with Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele will be appearing in Five-Star Raids. Tapu Lele is the second of the four guardian deities that protect the islands of the Alola region. The Legendary Pokemon is a Psychic/Fairy-type. The other two guardian deities are Tapu Bulu and Tapu Fini, which will appear as part of the Ula’ula Island and Poni Island events, respectively. Specific details on the Ula’ula Island event have not been revealed just yet, but it will begin next month.

The Lush Jungle event will also see the addition of a new Shiny Pokemon to the game: Cottonee! The Pokemon’s standard coloration has been available in the game for quite a while, but this is the first time that the Shiny variation will be obtainable. Cottonee will also appear more frequently in parks during a park spotlight, which will begin on Saturday, March 26th at 10 a.m. local time, lasting through March 27th at 8 p.m. local time.

Are you looking forward to seeing more Alola Pokemon in the game? Have youbeen eagerly awaiting any of these Pokemon? Let usknow in the commentsor share yourthoughtsdirectly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!