Pokemon Go Anniversary, Mystery Events Teased

Niantic offered a preview this week of Pokemon Go events planned for July to tease some of what's coming up next month. As those who've been playing Pokemon Go for a while now will already know, July happens to be the anniversary month of the game's release from back in 2016. That naturally means that we'll see an anniversary event happening next month, but in addition to that expected occasion, Niantic also teased another mystery event and said it'd have more details to share on that at a later date.

Only limited details were shared about this next anniversary event ahead of the game's sixth anniversary. The Pokemon Go team confirmed that the event will run from July 6th until July 12th, so those planning on taking part will have those six days to do so.

Specifics on what'll be offered during this event in terms of bonuses and incentives were not shared at this time, but we can look to past anniversary events to get a feel for the kinds of bonuses Nintendo may look to include in this year's event. Last year, for example, incorporated more frequent spawns of different starter Pokemon spanning multiple generations. That's not a guarantee that it'll happen again this time, but themes like these are common during the anniversary events.

From Pokémon GO Fest to Ultra Unlock bonuses, here’s a look at the exciting events and updates coming to Pokémon GO in July!https://t.co/bRQuS0Pp0o pic.twitter.com/yyOw5ggily — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 28, 2022

"Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie will be appearing around PokeStops with active Lure Modules and after you complete Field Research," Niantic's preview of last year's anniversary event said. "You can also encounter some of these first-partner Pokémon in the wild, including Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott."

Perhaps more interesting than that anniversary event is the one that we know even less about. Niantic teased a second event for July that was intentionally cryptic, but we at least know when it'll start.

"A special event featuring Pokémon debuts and new adventures? You bet!" Niantic said about this mystery event. "Get ready for a to-be-revealed event that will take place from Wednesday, July 27, 2022, to Tuesday, August 2, 2022."

More details about both of these occasions are expected to be shared closer to the start time of the events.