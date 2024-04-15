Pokemon Go Reveals Changes to Avatars, Map, Photos, and More

Pokemon Go has announced a number of major changes that will soon be rolling out to all players. Last week, Niantic released a short teaser video for the Rediscover Go campaign, and today saw the release of a more fleshed out trailer. The game's avatars and overall presentation are getting overhauled, and the new trailer gives fans a closer glimpse at what's to come. We don't know when these changes will go live, but Niantic says that they've started to be rolled out globally, so it's just a matter of time before all fans see them reflected.

The trailer for the new Rediscover Go campaign can be found below.

What Changes Can Players Expect in Pokemon Go?

While avatars are already looking a bit more detailed than before, Niantic is teasing changes to the game's style shop, which promises it will allow players to "express yourself with more customization options than ever before." The game's map changes will be more reflective of the real world as well, with players seeing things like beaches, mountains, forests, and cities. This won't just be on the overworld, either; Niantic claims players can expect it in battle and encounter screens, as well. Last but not least, the game's photo mode is getting changed up, allowing players to have up to three Pokemon in the same photo. We don't know exactly how that will work, but if it means having Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle all in one shot, it could be a lot of fun!

Rediscovering Pokemon Go

From the name, it's clear that the spirit of this campaign is to channel some of the energy that surrounded Pokemon Go when it first launched back in the summer of 2016. Hard as it might be to believe, it's been nearly 8 years since the game debuted, and Pokemon Go continues to find a lot of success on a global level. When the coronavirus pandemic first began, Niantic made a lot of changes to encourage people to continue playing even when they couldn't be together locally. The last two years have seen several of those changes rolled back, or more restricted, as Niantic wants people playing and interacting in the real world.

The trailer for Rediscover Go shows that theme in full force, with players meeting up to play the game on beaches, in forests, and just about everywhere. It remains to be seen whether these changes to the game's presentation will get lapsed players back, or get them out enjoying the game together as Niantic wants them to. However, on the surface, it at least seems to be better handled than changing things like the price of Remote Raid tickets, or the spin distance on PokeStops!

