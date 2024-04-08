Pokemon Go Uses Solar Eclipse to Tease Necrozma Debut

The solar eclipse is set to take place today, and Pokemon Go is using the event to tease the debut of Necrozma. Originally appearing in Pokemon Sun and Moon, Necrozma played a major role in the narrative for Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. In Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, Necrozma had the ability to combine with Solgaleo and Lunala to create Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma, respectively. It's unclear if these forms will appear in Pokemon Go in some capacity, or if we might see Ultra Necrozma.

In the brief trailer for Necrozma, the Pokemon can be seen emerging from Ultra Space as the eclipse comes to an end. Niantic is teasing that the eclipse "portends dark adventures." The teaser can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

In Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, Necrozma can only combine with Solgaleo and Lunala by using the N-Solarizer or N-Lunarizer. It will be interesting to see if these items are brought over to Pokemon Go in some way, or if Niantic comes up with some kind of workaround. It's always interesting to see how concepts from the video games are adapted into Pokemon Go, and what form they end up taking. Hopefully Niantic won't wait too long before revealing new details!

Pokemon Sun and Moon in Pokemon Go

Over the last few years, Pokemon Go has incorporated a number of characters and concepts pulled from the seventh Pokemon generation. The Ultra Recon Squad is one such element, with the character Rhi playing a big role in the mobile game. Rhi's role has been tied to other creatures from Ultra Space, most notably the Ultra Beasts. In Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, it's revealed that Necrozma has stolen the light from the world the Ultra Recon Squad comes from. Presumably, that means Rhi will have some kind of narrative connection to Necrozma's appearance in Pokemon Go, and we could learn more from an in-game Research Story. Unfortunately, that's all just speculation until we get some kind of announcement from Niantic.

New Mechanics in Pokemon Go

Earlier this month, senior vice president of Pokemon Go Ed Wu teased new additions coming to the game in 2024. The ability to fuse Pokemon could be one such feature, though it would be limited to Necrozma, and possibly Kyurem, should Niantic choose to incorporate that element from Pokemon Black 2 and White 2.

Whatever Niantic does with Necrozma, the company already seems to have a lot of fans buzzing! Today's teaser has generated a lot of excitement on social media, with many fans appreciating the timing with today's solar eclipse. It's definitely a smart way to get people talking, but it remains to be seen just how big Necrozma's debut will be in the game.

Are you excited about Necrozma's debut in Pokemon Go? Do you think the Pokemon will be able to fuse with Solgaleo and Lunala?