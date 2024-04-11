New Pokemon Go Trailer Teases "Big Updates"

Major changes seem to be in the air for Pokemon Go. A new trailer for the game was released this morning, and while the whole thing is pretty vague, the accompanying description mentions that "big updates to Pokemon GO are coming soon." The Tweet also uses the hashtag "RediscoverGO" which would seem to indicate that Niantic is making an attempt to bring back lapsed players. There's already some speculation that this could be the rollout of features that have been tested in some markets, including changes to the avatar system, and to the game's map.

The new trailer for Pokemon Go can be found below.

Pokemon Go's Recent Teases

This is hardly the first tease we've seen for big changes to the game. Earlier this month, senior vice president of Pokemon Go Ed Wu told Eurogamer that "we will continue to deliver huge, major features, and we have several lined up for later this year." Unfortunately, Wu did not offer anything more specific, but he did note that the team has "a commitment to launch major features which transform the way people play the game."

It will be interesting to see what Niantic has been up to! This summer will mark the game's eighth anniversary, and Pokemon Go has had a major impact on the franchise in that time. The game has evolved quite a bit since the summer of 2016, with the addition of features like Raids, Pokemon Home compatibility, and Routes, more recently. Hopefully whatever changes the game does have in store can keep players coming back.

Pokemon Go Fest 2024 and the Arrival of Necrozma

While today's teaser for Pokemon Go is pretty vague, Niantic has been vague in general this week! A few days ago, the company also released a teaser centered around Necrozma, a major Pokemon that first appeared in Sun and Moon. The Necrozma teaser offered little in the way of details, but we now know it will be appearing during Pokemon Go Fest 2024. Necrozma hails from Ultra Space, and we know that its appearance during Pokemon Go Fest will be tied to the Ultra Wormholes. Necrozma is a unique Legendary Pokemon, as it had the ability to fuse with Solgaleo and Lunala in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. At this time, we don't know if that feature will somehow be incorporated into Pokemon Go.

As in previous years, Pokemon Go Fest 2024 will consist of both in-person events as well as a global event that all players can participate in. Necrozma is clearly getting a lot of focus during this event, as the Pokemon will be appearing on in-game avatar items, as well as the actual physical t-shirts that will be offered through the Pokemon Center website.

What changes are you hoping to see in Pokemon Go this year? Did you like today's new trailer? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!