Dragonite Will Have an Amazing Move During Pokemon Go’s Next Community Day

Dragonite is getting some of its mojo back.

Last night, Pokemon Go announced that any Dragonite evolved during its next Community Day event, which will take place on February 24th, will know the move Draco Meteor as its Charge Move. Draco Meteor is a new attack in Pokemon Go, with a whopping base power of 150.

Great news, Trainers! If you’re lucky enough to evolve your Dragonair into Dragonite during this month’s #PokemonGOCommunityDay, your Dragonite will know a special move—Draco Meteor! pic.twitter.com/7IVPYhYKIq — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 16, 2018

Dragonite can’t usually learn Draco Meteor, so next weekend’s Community Day gives players a unique opportunity to grab a Dragonite with this powerful move. As of right now, Salamence is the only Pokemon that knows Draco Meteor. By giving Dragonite a chance to learn Draco Meteor, it gives Dragonite a chance to compete with its main “Gen 3” rival.

However, players will need to catch or evolve a Dragonite on Community Day in order for it to know Draco Meteor. Pokemon Go confirmed that using a Charge TM on a Dragonite during the Community Day festivities won’t make it learn Draco Meteor.

Remember Trainers, Fast TMs and Charged TMs will not grant exclusive moves during #PokemonGOCommunityDay. To learn an exclusive move, you must catch or evolve the featured Pokémon during Community Day hours. https://t.co/Z7OAlV7tuB — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 16, 2018

So – how useful is Draco Meteor? Well, it actually is considered inferior to the Dragon-Type move Outrage, which Dragonite can already learn. Outrage can do 110 damage but has two bars, which means that players can use it more often. Although Draco Meteor can do a massive amount of damage at once, it still considered slightly inferior to Outrage…although not by much.

Players should still try to take advantage of next weekend’s Community Day, even if Draco Meteor isn’t the most overpowered move in Pokemon Go. With Dratini spawning in “much greater quantities,” this is the perfect chance for players to stock up on Dratini candies and finally get that Dragonite missing from their collection. In addition, any Pokemon caught during Community Day will give out three times as much Stardust as usual.

Remember – Community Day bonuses only last during the following time windows:

Asia-Pacific region: February 24, 2018, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. JST (GMT +9)

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa: February 24, 2018, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. UTC (GMT +0)

The Americas: February 24, 2018, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. PST (GMT -8)

Now, the only question is whether Pokemon Go will use the Community Day festivities to add Shiny Dratini to the game. We’ll find out the answer to that question next weekend.