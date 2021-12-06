Pokemon Go Adds New Pokemon in Dragon-Themed Event

A new Dragon-type Pokemon is coming to Pokemon Go, and this one will have its Shiny form immediately introduced to the game. Earlier today, Pokemon Go revealed new details about the Dragonspiral Descent event, a new event that runs from December 7th to December 12th. As its name suggests, the Dragonspiral Descent event focuses on Pokemon found at the Dragonspiral Tower, a location in the Unova region. The event will feature increased spawn rates of Fire-type, Electric-type, and Ice-type Pokemon, including Pokemon like Vulpix, Seel, Dratini, Dragonair, Mareep, Sneasel, Trapinch, Vibrava, Blitzle, Darumaka and Deino. Dragonair, Vibrava, and Deino will all be rare encounters during the event.

The event will also feature the debut of Druddigon, a Dragon-type Pokemon first spotted in Pokemon Black and White. The Pokemon’s Shiny form will immediately be included in the game. However, Druddigon itself won’t appear in the wild during the event. Instead – players will need to either face the Pokemon in 3-Star Raids or complete Field Research to find the Pokemon. Druddigon will also be one of the rewards for the event’s Collection Challenge.

In-game, the Dragonspiral Descent event continues the ongoing storyline for the Season of Heritage, the just-started 3-month storyline. The event focuses on a mysterious and ancient door with a strange 3-part locking mechanism. Collecting Stardust from the Swinub Incense Day event caused the door to partially open, which led to the Dragonspiral-themed Pokemon flooding out of the doorway. The doorway and the new storyline will lead to the launch of Pokemon Go Tour: Johto at the end of February 2022.

The Dragonspiral Descent event is the last non-holiday themed event for Pokemon Go of the year. Starting on December 15th, a two-part holiday event will launch featuring several new costumed Pokemon and other festivities. A year-end Community Day will also take place, bringing back every Pokemon from the previous two years of Community Days in some fashion. The Community Day for December will take place on December 18th and 19th.

The Dragonspiral Descent event runs from December 7th through December 12th.