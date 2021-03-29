Pokemon Go Adds Mega Lopunny, Shiny Bunnelby, and More in New Spring Event

✖

Pokemon Go is adding a ton of new content to celebrate Easter and the coming of spring. Pokemon Go has provided additional details about its upcoming Spring Event, which launches this Sunday, April 4th. In addition to adding several new flower-crowned Pokemon to the mix, the event will also serve as the debut of Mega Lopunny, a brand new Mega Evolved Pokemon. Players will also have their first chance at finding a Shiny Bunnelby, a new Shiny Pokemon to Pokemon Go. Players will also receive various bonuses related to hatching eggs, including double hatch candy and half hatch distance. Full details about the event can be found below:

Pokemon Go Spring Event - Start and End Times

The Spring Event will run from Sunday, April 4 at 10 AM local time to Thursday, April 8, at 8 PM local time.

Pokemon Go Spring Event - Featured Pokemon

Exeggcute, Marill, Plusle, Minun, Buneary, Bunnelby, and a flower crown-wearing Pikachu will all appear more often in the wild. Additionally, a flower crown-wearing Chansey will also appear in the game for the first time. Chansey will retain its flower crown when evolved into Blissey.

Additionally, Exeggcute, Flower Crown Eevee, Flower Crown Pichu, Togepi, Azurill, Buneary, Flower Crown Happiny, Munchlax, Rufflet, and Bunnelby will all appear more often in 2 KM eggs.

Pokemon Go Spring Event - Mega Lopunny

Mega Lopunny will make its debut during the Spring Event. Mega Lopunny is a Normal/Fighting type Pokemon, which is useful against any Rock-type, Ice-type, Dark-type, Steel-type, or Normal-type Pokemon you might encounter in raids. Mega Lopunny is currently the only Fighting-type Mega Evolution in available in Pokemon Go, which automatically makes it valuable until a Pokemon with stronger stats (or a better moveset) appears.

Pokemon Go Spring Event - Event Bonuses

The event will feature a 2x Hatch Candy bonus, Additionally, Lucky Eggs will last for 1 hour instead of 30 minutes, and eggs will require only half the required distance to hatch.

The event will also feature spring-themed Gift stickers, event-exclusive Field Research, and a brand new Collection Challenge. Players who complete the Collection Challenge will receive a Lucky Egg, Mega Lopunny Energy and XP.