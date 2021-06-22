Pokemon Go Fans Are Not Happy That Game Is Getting Rid of Some Pandemic-Based Changes
Pokemon Go fans are not happy at the game's developer after it announced plans to roll back several changes made to accommodate social distancing and isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this week, Pokemon Go announced that it would be making several changes to several exploration-based features, including a rollback of three key modifications made during the pandemic. Starting at the end of the July, the maximum distance to interact with PokeStops will revert to its pre-pandemic distance and Incense's effectiveness will be reduced when a player remains stationary. Pokemon Go will also reduce the number of gifts a player automatically receives from a buddy per day.
While these changes will occur over time and will vary by region, many players were still upset at Niantic over the announced changes. Some believed that the changes indicated that Niantic was signalling that the pandemic was over, when thousands of people around the world are still catching COVID-19 every single day. Others have pointed out that it rolls back several important changes that greatly improved accessibility in the game.
You can see some of the reactions from Pokemon Go players below:
A huge blow for accessibility, safety, and simple practicality.
So @NianticLabs is scrapping the extended range for Gyms and PokéStops.
This is a huge blow for accessibility, safety, and simple practicality. If you enjoy @PokemonGoApp and this affects you, please tell Niantic how you feel. pic.twitter.com/isOa63YmAD— Alex Olney, past predictor (@Alex_Olney) June 22, 2021
I wholeheartedly hate Niantic
I will forever stand by this:
I love the concept of Pokémon Go.— Dallas MacDermant (@theSupremeRk9s) June 22, 2021
I wholeheartedly hate Niantic. https://t.co/8U2o9Bpg3X
They really should have just quietly let it stay.
I said this early on when Pokémon GO introduced the expanded features to accommodate for the Pandemic: it's going to be near impossible for them to roll that back without a backlash.
They really should have just quietly let it stay. pic.twitter.com/YcF61bloGR— Eddie Znoots (@HELLBRUISER) June 22, 2021
Speak up
If you play Pokémon Go please make sure you comment and speak up about the reversion of the spin distance. It is something that helps all players world wide stay safer not just from a pandemic, but also by not trespassing which too many people do playing these style of games. https://t.co/82ZL0YpckD— WhosJohnGill ⚡️ (@WhosJohnGill) June 21, 2021
I made a petition
I made a petition in response to Niantic reverting the pandemic related bonuses if anyone is interested im signing it! Also I used the video from @thetrainerclubb 's YouTube channel because he broke everything down clearly and concisely. #PokemonGohttps://t.co/epB4d7avz0— nicholas carson (@nicholascs007) June 22, 2021
What
ok hold on so niantic wants to get rid of the 2x distance bonuses in pokemon go when theres still a pandemic
what— dani (@danikirby_os) June 22, 2021
I wonder if the people at Niantic actually play Pokemon Go
When I see changes announced sometimes it really makes me wonder if the people at Niantic actually PROPERLY play #PokemonGO and I’m NOT talking about catching 1-50 Pokémon a day.
You want to see your community burn? Take away privileges given that are extremely helpful. Not good— REVERSAL - Pokémon GO (@REVERSALxPoGO) June 22, 2021
Me casually watching the Pokemon Go community burst into flame
Me casually watching the Pokémon Go community burst into flames over Niantic pic.twitter.com/mzysiQfwgS— annie (@pokemonannie) June 22, 2021
Stars in Still in a Pandemic
*stares in still in a pandemic* https://t.co/Nqq6ONq238— MidnaTwili 🌙 ⭐ (@MidnaTwilis) June 22, 2021
There are so many problems with this.
There are just so many problems with this. Nearly everything they are bringing "back to normal" are nice quality of life things that encourages a more casual fan base. No one is saying that the game got "too easy", I've only heard positives with the COVID bonuses. https://t.co/8McQmqfzbh— Woodierbean (@woodierbean) June 22, 2021