Pokemon Go Fans Are Not Happy That Game Is Getting Rid of Some Pandemic-Based Changes

Pokemon Go fans are not happy at the game's developer after it announced plans to roll back several changes made to accommodate social distancing and isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this week, Pokemon Go announced that it would be making several changes to several exploration-based features, including a rollback of three key modifications made during the pandemic. Starting at the end of the July, the maximum distance to interact with PokeStops will revert to its pre-pandemic distance and Incense's effectiveness will be reduced when a player remains stationary. Pokemon Go will also reduce the number of gifts a player automatically receives from a buddy per day.

While these changes will occur over time and will vary by region, many players were still upset at Niantic over the announced changes. Some believed that the changes indicated that Niantic was signalling that the pandemic was over, when thousands of people around the world are still catching COVID-19 every single day. Others have pointed out that it rolls back several important changes that greatly improved accessibility in the game.

You can see some of the reactions from Pokemon Go players below: