Pokemon Go Pulls Falinks From Raids Due to Bug

By Christian Hoffer

Pokemon Go players will not be able to battle Falinks in raids due to a strange visual bug. Today is Pokemon Go's Ultra Unlock - Part 3 event, which adds several new Pokemon from Pokemon Sword and Shield to the game. Originally, the event was set to add the Fighting-type Pokemon Falinks as a 3-Star Raid Boss, but Niantic unexpectedly announced that Falinks would no longer appear in raids. Instead, Machamp will appear in 3-Star raids until Thursday and will then be replaced by Gengar. To make up for Falinks' removal from raids, the Pokemon will appear more often in the wild and can also still be encountered in Field Research.

You can check out what caused Niantic to pull Falinks from raids below:

Falinks is one of several new Pokemon appearing in today's new Pokemon Go event. The game will also add Wooloo and Skwovet to the game as new wild Pokemon, along with the Legendary Pokemon Zacian and Zamazenta in raids. A host of new Shiny Pokemon are also being added, including Sjomy versions of Galarian Meowth, Galarian Farfetched, Galarian Weezing, and Galarian Stunfisk. Several new clothing items are also being added inspired by the jerseys seen in Pokemon Sword and Shield. The Ultra Unlock - Part 3 event rungs through August 31st.

