Pokemon Go Pulls Falinks From Raids Due to Bug

Pokemon Go players will not be able to battle Falinks in raids due to a strange visual bug. Today is Pokemon Go's Ultra Unlock - Part 3 event, which adds several new Pokemon from Pokemon Sword and Shield to the game. Originally, the event was set to add the Fighting-type Pokemon Falinks as a 3-Star Raid Boss, but Niantic unexpectedly announced that Falinks would no longer appear in raids. Instead, Machamp will appear in 3-Star raids until Thursday and will then be replaced by Gengar. To make up for Falinks' removal from raids, the Pokemon will appear more often in the wild and can also still be encountered in Field Research.

Trainers, Falinks will be removed from three-star raids for the duration of this event due to a bug causing it to appear distorted. Falinks can still be encountered in Field Research, and will appear more frequently in the wild. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) August 20, 2021

In its place, Machamp will be appearing in 3-star raids from Friday, 8/20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, 8/26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time and Gengar will be appearing in 3-star raids from Thursday, 8/26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, 9/1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) August 20, 2021

You can check out what caused Niantic to pull Falinks from raids below:

The Falinks raid screen is a little bit scuffed pic.twitter.com/WurhVo3eZL — Sellyme (TL50x3) (@sellymeKong) August 20, 2021

Falinks is one of several new Pokemon appearing in today's new Pokemon Go event. The game will also add Wooloo and Skwovet to the game as new wild Pokemon, along with the Legendary Pokemon Zacian and Zamazenta in raids. A host of new Shiny Pokemon are also being added, including Sjomy versions of Galarian Meowth, Galarian Farfetched, Galarian Weezing, and Galarian Stunfisk. Several new clothing items are also being added inspired by the jerseys seen in Pokemon Sword and Shield. The Ultra Unlock - Part 3 event rungs through August 31st.