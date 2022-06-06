Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Leaves Players Disappointed and Angry
This year's global Pokemon Go Fest event took place on June 4th and 5th, and the event seemed to be a bit of a mixed bag. On the one hand, the event had some interesting new content, including the debut of the Ultra Beast Nihilego, and the sudden disappearance of Professor Willow. However, many fans expressed disappointment with what they got out of the $14.99 ticket price. There were several complaints about the rate of Shiny encounters, and many people also encountered technical issues. Now that the event is over, many players are feeling disappointed, and making developer Niantic know how they feel.
Niantic has been getting a lot of pressure from Pokemon Go players over the last few months. The company has been rolling back a lot of the quality-of-life changes that were made at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, as the company seeks ways to get players spending time with the game in public again. That has led to a lot of backlash, and this weekend's event likely won't make fans feel much better about how things are going!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Pokemon Go Fest 2022!
Fans aren't happy about what they got for that ticket price.
$15 for Go Fest and I got a total of 5 shinies. $3 per shiny – explain yourself @NianticLabs @PokemonGoApp— We Are Still Champions (@jacobbama) June 5, 2022
Players feel scammed.
felt like i was scammed this weekend. 7 shinies total from Go Fest. i know shinies arent guaranteed, but you buy a ticket for the boosted odds. i could have caught any of these without spending the money. & most spawns from incense/lures turned to dust immediately🤬@NianticHelp pic.twitter.com/ePWEdfcfAC— Meg Wilks (@megwilks0810) June 5, 2022
Some are already planning to spend less next year.
@PokemonGoApp will never get another cent from me. GO FEST sucked!!! It was boring nothing new really, and out of both days combined I only got a single shiny. That’s terrible for 10+hrs of game play. U won’t get my money in 2023— Matches Malone (@James_E_Sanders) June 5, 2022
Why spend if it's not worth it?
@NianticLabs when no one buys a go fest ticket next year pic.twitter.com/wGiuegHSbH— 🍋🧀=LY (@BradGill8) June 5, 2022
The problems went beyond the tickets, though.
I went through so many raid passes, coins, incense..for what? 4 shiny Pokémon all weekend. My time and money could have been better spent. I am beyond disappointed and upset— Rachel (@rachmar) June 5, 2022
That's a lot of time spent.
2 days. 16 hours. 36+ miles walked. 13 shiny Pokémon. 1 hatched hundo. A waist of money. Really disappointed with this years #GoFest.— ThatDinoGuyToo🦖 (@thatdinoguytoo) June 5, 2022
There were technical issues, too.
What about the issues with incense!!! Thought you would have it fixed for day two…. But nooooo. Now the raid issues and game freezes on top of it for day two. Worst go fest ever!!!— Marjorie Schultz (@marjMMsrule) June 5, 2022
It certainly seemed like a bust compared to previous years!
I’m very grateful for the shinies I did get, however comparing this go fest to last year’s it was very underwhelming. I honestly don’t understand how Niantic could mess up go fest like this after it being great the past few years, as if they needed to change anything.— Calodude (@ToadDude505) June 5, 2022