Pokemon Go Fest Day 1: Everything You Need to Know

Pokemon Go Fest starts today, offering players the chance to encounter rare Pokemon, including the Mythical Pokemon Meloetta. The 5th annual Pokemon Go Fest launches today starting at 10 AM local time for all players. This year's Pokemon Go Fest is a global event, meaning that players can participate no matter where they are playing. Each day has a different theme and perks, with Day 1 focused on an in-game Music Festival featuring new music, costumed Pokemon appearances, and the addition of a few new Pokemon to the game.

Here's everything you need to know about Day 1 of Pokemon Go Fest:

Pokemon Go Fest - Day 1: Start and End Times

Day 1 of Pokemon Go Fest starts at 10 AM local time and ends at 6 PM local time.

Pokemon Go Fest - Day 1: Featured Pokemon

The following musically-themed Pokemon will appear throughout the event, regardless of the time of day: Chimecho, Kricketot, Audino, Whismur

Pokemon Go Fest - Day 1: Habitats

Pokemon Go is bringing back its rotating habitat feature for Day 1 of Pokemon Go Fest. Every hour, different Pokemon will start appearing based on four distinct habitats. Some Pokemon will appear automatically, while others require Incense to be drawn out. The four habitats and featured Pokemon are as follows:

Ocean Beach: Dratini, Swablu, Alomomola; Incense Only - Gyarados, Vaporeon, Azumarill, Unown F, Unown G, Sawk

Cave: Roggenrola, Galarian Stunfisk, Deino; Incense Only - Umbreon, Unown F, Unown G, Gardevoir, Absol, Galvantula

Jungle: Scyther, Aipom, Froakie; Incense Only - Unown F, Unown G, Ludicolo, Chatot, Leafeon, Serperior

Desert Mountain: Skarmory, Shieldon, Hippopotas; Incense Only - Flareon, Unown F, Unown G, Larvitar, Tyranitar, Flygon, Throh

Pokemon Go Fest - Day 1: Global Challenge Arena

The Global Challenge Arena will also re-appear, with players around the world working together to complete certain Global Challenges. Not only will completing these Global Challenges reward players with in-game bonuses, they'll also make progress towards completing three Ultra Unlock bonuses that will be rewarded after the event.

Each Global Challenge is tied to the active habitat at the time, with rewards as follows:

Jungle - Use Berries to Help Catch Pokemon: Reward: +500 Catch Stardust

Desert Mountain - Spin PokeStops or Gyms: Reward: +500 PokeStop Spin XP

Ocean Beach - Catch Pokemon: Reward: +5 Catch Candies

Cave - Make Great Throws: Reward: 5x XP for Nice, Great, or Excellent Throws

Pokemon Go Fest - Day 1: Collection Challenges

Each habitat comes with its own Collection Challenge, which will require you to catch certain species of Pokemon for rewards. Each Collection Challenge rewards 1,000 Stardust, 20 Ultra Balls, 1 Incense. The Collection Challenges are as follows:

Ocean Beach: Magikarp, Wailmer, Tympole, Chinchou, Feebas, Carvanha, Tynamo, Marill, Alomomola, Swablu

Cave: Sableye, Zubat, Roggenrola, Gligar, Joltik, Ralts, Woobat, Beldum, Galarian Stunfisk, Vanillite

Jungle: Snivy, Ekans, Slakoth, Chimchar, Lotad, Croagunk, Scyther, Tangela, Aipom, Chespin

Desert Mountain: Growlithe, Geodude, Skorupi, Aron, Cacnea, Hippopotas, Fennekin, Trapinch, Skarmory, Shieldon

Pokemon Go Fest - Day 1: Other Bonuses

Other bonuses during Day 1 of Pokemon Go Fest include the ability to make six Special Trades per day until 11 PM Sunday, half egg hatch distances, and special moves for Gardevoir and Flygon when they evolve.