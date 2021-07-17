Pokemon Go Fest Day 1: Everything You Need to Know
Pokemon Go Fest starts today, offering players the chance to encounter rare Pokemon, including the Mythical Pokemon Meloetta. The 5th annual Pokemon Go Fest launches today starting at 10 AM local time for all players. This year's Pokemon Go Fest is a global event, meaning that players can participate no matter where they are playing. Each day has a different theme and perks, with Day 1 focused on an in-game Music Festival featuring new music, costumed Pokemon appearances, and the addition of a few new Pokemon to the game.
Here's everything you need to know about Day 1 of Pokemon Go Fest:
Pokemon Go Fest - Day 1: Start and End Times
Day 1 of Pokemon Go Fest starts at 10 AM local time and ends at 6 PM local time.
Pokemon Go Fest - Day 1: Featured Pokemon
The following musically-themed Pokemon will appear throughout the event, regardless of the time of day: Chimecho, Kricketot, Audino, Whismur
Pokemon Go Fest - Day 1: Habitats
Pokemon Go is bringing back its rotating habitat feature for Day 1 of Pokemon Go Fest. Every hour, different Pokemon will start appearing based on four distinct habitats. Some Pokemon will appear automatically, while others require Incense to be drawn out. The four habitats and featured Pokemon are as follows:
Ocean Beach: Dratini, Swablu, Alomomola; Incense Only - Gyarados, Vaporeon, Azumarill, Unown F, Unown G, Sawk
Cave: Roggenrola, Galarian Stunfisk, Deino; Incense Only - Umbreon, Unown F, Unown G, Gardevoir, Absol, Galvantula
Jungle: Scyther, Aipom, Froakie; Incense Only - Unown F, Unown G, Ludicolo, Chatot, Leafeon, Serperior
Desert Mountain: Skarmory, Shieldon, Hippopotas; Incense Only - Flareon, Unown F, Unown G, Larvitar, Tyranitar, Flygon, Throh
Pokemon Go Fest - Day 1: Global Challenge Arena
The Global Challenge Arena will also re-appear, with players around the world working together to complete certain Global Challenges. Not only will completing these Global Challenges reward players with in-game bonuses, they'll also make progress towards completing three Ultra Unlock bonuses that will be rewarded after the event.
Each Global Challenge is tied to the active habitat at the time, with rewards as follows:
Jungle - Use Berries to Help Catch Pokemon: Reward: +500 Catch Stardust
Desert Mountain - Spin PokeStops or Gyms: Reward: +500 PokeStop Spin XP
Ocean Beach - Catch Pokemon: Reward: +5 Catch Candies
Cave - Make Great Throws: Reward: 5x XP for Nice, Great, or Excellent Throws
Pokemon Go Fest - Day 1: Collection Challenges
Each habitat comes with its own Collection Challenge, which will require you to catch certain species of Pokemon for rewards. Each Collection Challenge rewards 1,000 Stardust, 20 Ultra Balls, 1 Incense. The Collection Challenges are as follows:
Ocean Beach: Magikarp, Wailmer, Tympole, Chinchou, Feebas, Carvanha, Tynamo, Marill, Alomomola, Swablu
Cave: Sableye, Zubat, Roggenrola, Gligar, Joltik, Ralts, Woobat, Beldum, Galarian Stunfisk, Vanillite
Jungle: Snivy, Ekans, Slakoth, Chimchar, Lotad, Croagunk, Scyther, Tangela, Aipom, Chespin
Desert Mountain: Growlithe, Geodude, Skorupi, Aron, Cacnea, Hippopotas, Fennekin, Trapinch, Skarmory, Shieldon
Pokemon Go Fest - Day 1: Other Bonuses
Other bonuses during Day 1 of Pokemon Go Fest include the ability to make six Special Trades per day until 11 PM Sunday, half egg hatch distances, and special moves for Gardevoir and Flygon when they evolve.