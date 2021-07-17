Pokemon Go Fest: The Melody Pokemon Special Research Details Revealed

✖

Today's Pokemon Go Fest event involves a new Special Research event that culminates in a special encounter with the Mythical Pokemon Meloetta. The first day of Pokemon Go Fest is centered around an in-game music festival that features several costumed Pokemon. This new Special Research quest is unique in that it features a branching storyline, in which players choose which Pokemon they want to appear in their music festival. Luckily, Pokemon Go players around the world have already beaten the event and shared what players can expect as they work through the event.

The 11-part Melody Pokemon event is as follows:

Step 1: Rewards - 500 Stardust, 1 Super Incubator, and 50 Poke Balls

Earn a heart with your Buddy: 1 Incense

Use an Incense: 50 Poke Balls

Catch 10 Pokemon: 500 X{

Step 2: Pick one of the following:

Rock Star Pikachu Branch

Pop Star Pikachu Branch

Step 3: Rewards - 10 Razz Berries, Rock Star/Pop Star Pikachu Encounter, and 10 Pinap Berries

Hatch an Egg: 25 Great Balls

Catch 20 Pokemon: 500 Stardust

Take a Snapshot: 500 XP

Step 4: Pick one of the following:

Galarian Zigzagoon Branch

Galarian Ponyta Branch

Step 5: Rewards - 10 Razz Berries, Galarian Zigzagoon/Galarian Ponyta Encounter, and 1 Incense

Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokemon: 25 Poke Balls

Make 3 Curveball Throws: 500 XP

Make 3 Nice Throws in a row: 500 Stardust

Step 6: Pick one of the following

Flygon Branch

Gardevoir Branch

Step 7: Rewards - 500 Stardust, Flygon or Gardevoir Encounter, 3 Rare Candies

Take a snapshot: 1 Incense

Walk 1km: 500 XP

Use an Incense: 20 Ultra Balls

Step 8: Rewards - 3 Max Potions, 20 Trapinch or Ralts Candies, 3 Max Revives

Power up Pokemon 3 times: 1 Star Piece

Evolve 3 Pokemon: 3 Revives

Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket Grunts: 3 Hyper Potions

Step 9: Rewards - 5 Golden Razz Berries, 1 Incense, 5 Silver Pinap Berries

Send 3 Gifts to friends: 30 Great Balls

Catch 15 different Pokemon species: 1,000 XP

Earn a heart with your Buddy: 1,000 Stardust

Step 10: Rewards - Lucky Egg, Meloetta Encounter, 1 Star Piece

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon: 1,000 XP

Catch 10 Pokemon: 3,000 Stardust

Earn 5,000 Stardust: 3,000 XP

Step 11: Rewards - 10 Meloetta Stickers, Avatar Rock Star Pose (Rock Star Pikachu Branch Quest), or Avatar Pop Star Pose (Rock Star Pikachu Branch Quest), and Meloetta Avatar T-Shirt