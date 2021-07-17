Pokemon Go Fest: The Melody Pokemon Special Research Details Revealed
Today's Pokemon Go Fest event involves a new Special Research event that culminates in a special encounter with the Mythical Pokemon Meloetta. The first day of Pokemon Go Fest is centered around an in-game music festival that features several costumed Pokemon. This new Special Research quest is unique in that it features a branching storyline, in which players choose which Pokemon they want to appear in their music festival. Luckily, Pokemon Go players around the world have already beaten the event and shared what players can expect as they work through the event.
The 11-part Melody Pokemon event is as follows:
Step 1: Rewards - 500 Stardust, 1 Super Incubator, and 50 Poke Balls
Earn a heart with your Buddy: 1 Incense
Use an Incense: 50 Poke Balls
Catch 10 Pokemon: 500 XP
Step 2: Pick one of the following:
Rock Star Pikachu Branch
Pop Star Pikachu Branch
Step 3: Rewards - 10 Razz Berries, Rock Star/Pop Star Pikachu Encounter, and 10 Pinap Berries
Hatch an Egg: 25 Great Balls
Catch 20 Pokemon: 500 Stardust
Take a Snapshot: 500 XP
Step 4: Pick one of the following:
Galarian Zigzagoon Branch
Galarian Ponyta Branch
10 Razz Berries, Galarian Zigzagoon/Galarian Ponyta Encounter, and 1 Incense
Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokemon: 25 Poke Balls
Make 3 Curveball Throws: 500 XP
Make 3 Nice Throws in a row: 500 Stardust
Step 6: Pick one of the following
Flygon Branch
Gardevoir Branch
Step 7: Rewards - 500 Stardust, Flygon or Gardevoir Encounter, 3 Rare Candies
Take a snapshot: 1 Incense
Walk 1km: 500 XP
Use an Incense: 20 Ultra Balls
Step 8: Rewards - 3 Max Potions, 20 Trapinch or Ralts Candies, 3 Max Revives
Power up Pokemon 3 times: 1 Star Piece
Evolve 3 Pokemon: 3 Revives
Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket Grunts: 3 Hyper Potions
Step 9: Rewards - 5 Golden Razz Berries, 1 Incense, 5 Silver Pinap Berries
Send 3 Gifts to friends: 30 Great Balls
Catch 15 different Pokemon species: 1,000 XP
Earn a heart with your Buddy: 1,000 Stardust
Step 10: Rewards - Lucky Egg, Meloetta Encounter, 1 Star Piece
Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon: 1,000 XP
Catch 10 Pokemon: 3,000 Stardust
Earn 5,000 Stardust: 3,000 XP
Step 11: Rewards - 10 Meloetta Stickers, Avatar Rock Star Pose (Rock Star Pikachu Branch Quest), or Avatar Pop Star Pose (Rock Star Pikachu Branch Quest), and Meloetta Avatar T-Shirt
Take a snapshot of Meloetta: 1 Lure Module
Transfer 30 Pokemon: 20 Meloetta Candies
Make a new Friend: 3 Rare Candies