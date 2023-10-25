Pokemon Go Announces Festival of Lights Event

The month of October is quickly drawing to a close, and Pokemon Go is starting to announce plans for November. We already know about Wooper Community Day coming on November 5th, and Niantic has now announced a Festival of Lights event arriving two days later. Starting on November 7th at 10 a.m. local time, the event will see the Pokemon Go debuts of Tadbulb and Bellibolt, a pair of Electric-types from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Tadbulb will evolve into Bellibolt with 50 Candies. Players will have multiple chances to get Tadbulb, including Incense and Field Research task encounters. Tadbulb will also appear in Wild encounters alongside the following Pokemon:

Chinchou

Electrike

Litwick

Magnemite

Mareep

Morelull

Pikachu

Ponyta

Slugma

Voltorb

Vulpix

Festival of Lights Bonuses

(Photo: Pokemon)

During the event, players can expect double Candy and double Stardust on Egg hatches. 7 km eggs obtained in this time will feature Elekid, Magby, Dedenne, and Morelull. Morelull that hatch from these Eggs will have a greater chance of being Shiny than those found in the wild. PokeStop Showcases during the event will center on Tadbulb as well as Litwick.

Multiple new avatar items will be available in the Festival of Lights event, including a shirt that will be available in the game's Shop. Those that would prefer to not spend any PokeCoins will be happy to know that there will also be a free avatar item that can be obtained by completing Timed Research. Completing Timed Research will also result in Pokemon encounters.

The Festival of Lights will run through Sunday, November 12th at 8 p.m. local time.

Pokemon Go November Events

While Niantic has offered full details for the Festival of Lights event, the company has also offered a glimpse at several other important dates coming up in November.

November 11th- Raid Day 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

November 15th through November 19th- Fashion Week

November 22nd through November 27th- Party Up! 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Community Day Classic- November 25th 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The existence of November's Community Day Classic was revealed several months ago, but we still don't know which Pokemon will appear in the spotlight. The rest of these events had not been previously announced. Party Up! week will undoubtedly have some kind of focus on the game's new Party Play feature, which debuted in the game earlier this month. It's difficult to say what we can expect for the rest of these events, but we should have a better idea over the next few weeks. Furfrou debuted in 2021's Fashion Week, and also appeared prominently during Fashion Week 2022. Fashion Week events tend to put a big focus on Pokemon wearing various costumes, so we'll likely see some of them return in 2023, possibly alongside new options.

Are you planning to check out Pokemon Go's Festival of Lights? Have you enjoyed seeing all these Paldean Pokemon lately? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!