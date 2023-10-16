Pokemon Go Introducing Party Play This Week

Pokemon Go has announced that Party Play is coming to the game. The new feature will allow players to see each other's avatars in the game, and work together to complete challenges. The new feature will launch on October 17th and players will have to be at level 15 to try it. Party Play will require no Friendship level, so players will be able to jump straight into a party even if they just met one another at an event! Players will not be able to use the feature remotely, as they must be in close proximity; a warning will appear on-screen if players start to get too far from one another.

Players will find the Party tab in their Trainer profile. If hosting a party, the player will be given a numerical or QR code that can be shared with other players. If joining an existing party, the player will be prompted to input a numerical code given to them by the host, or scan the QR code.

Party Play Benefits and Limits

Party Play will only last for one hour, though Niantic has noted that the restriction will be extended for special events like Community Days or Pokemon Go Fest. Party Play challenges will include things like using a certain number of Pinap Berries before the time limit expires. If the challenge is successfully accomplished, players will be rewarded with bonuses like Mega Energy or Poke Balls. If a party begins with just two or three players, the party can still be expanded if other players are encountered. Any member of the party will be able to invite another player, regardless of whether or not they were the host.

One of the advantages of Party Play is that it will make Raids more manageable. During a media preview, Niantic showed how smaller parties will be able to take down tough opponents when using Party Play. In the example video, a party of three players was able to successfully take down a Mega Gardevoir, which is fairly small for a Mega Raid. During a Raid, a special Party Meter will fill, and when it's activated, Charged Attacks will do double damage. The game will automatically send Raid invites to players when any member of the party joins one. Niantic specifically noted that Party Play does not increase the number of Premier Balls obtained from a Raid, so players might have an easier time completing Raids, but not necessarily catching the Pokemon.

A Reason to Play in Person

With multiple players on the screen in addition to Pokemon, some might be concerned about Party Play's potential impact on the phone's battery life. Pokemon Go Party Play will have an option that keeps other party members from appearing on-screen in order to preserve the battery. Any bonuses end along with the Party Play session, and there's no way of keeping parties together. However, there is a special image of the party once the session ends, with all of the avatars seen alongside one another, which can then be saved or shared to social media.

So far, Pokemon Go Party Play seems like an interesting incentive for players to enjoy the game in person! Niantic much prefers the game being played that way, and it will be interesting to see if the feature results in more players establishing local communities.

Are you excited for Pokemon Go Party Play? Is this a feature you'll be using? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!