Pokemon Go’s Fashion Week Celebration Will Add Another New Pokemon

Next week, Pokemon Go will celebrate Fashion Week, bringing a brand-new Pokemon to the game as part of the festivities! Starting on September 21st at 10 a.m. local time, players will be able to find new “stylishly dressed Pokemon,” including Butterfree, Sneasel, and Blitzle, as well as returning options from last year: Smoochum, Kirlia, Shinx, and Croagunk. Furfrou will also be available for the first time, and it will have multiple forms based on region. The Pokemon’s Natural Form will be available in the wild globally, but other forms will be available as form changes in specific regions. A complete list from the game’s official website can be found below.

Natural Form: Available in the wild globally

Matron Trim: Available as a form change globally

Dandy Trim: Available as a form change globally

Debutante Trim: Available as a form change in the Americas

Diamond Trim: Available as a form change in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

Star Trim: Available as a form change in the Asia-Pacific

La Reine Trim: Available as a form change in France

Kabuki Trim: Available as a form change in Japan

Pharaoh Trim: Available as a Form change in Egypt

Heart Trim: Stay tuned!

In addition to Furfrou and the rest of these stylishly dressed Pokemon, players can also find new avatar items, including Hoopa Bangles. Players can also participate in Timed Research, resulting in encounters with some of these themed Pokemon. Completing the Timed Research will allow players to unlock a Furfrou wig, which will appear in the store on September 29th, for those that fail to complete the research in time. Players can also expect to find “fashionable trainers with fashionable Pokemon” at Poke Stops, similar to the way that Team Go Rocket members can be found. The event will last through September 28th at 8:00 p.m. local time.

The next part of the Season of Mischief Special Research story will unlock during Fashion Week, which will incorporate Furfrou and its various forms. Finally, Special Research will allow players the opportunity to catch Meloetta, but players that already obtained the Pokemon during Go Fest 2021 will get Meloetta Candy, instead.

Are you looking forward to Fashion Week in Pokemon Go? Are you excited about the opportunity to catch Furfrou in the game? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!