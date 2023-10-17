Pokemon Go Reveals November Community Day

Yesterday, Pokemon Go held an October Community Day centered around Timburr. As is usually the case, Niantic has wasted no time announcing the next event, which will center on Wooper. November's Community Day will take place on Sunday, November 5th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. In addition to the Wooper that debuted in the Johto region, players can also expect to see Paldean Wooper, and there will be an increased chance of encountering a Shiny of both versions. Paldean Wooper appeared as part of a teaser on Pokemon Go's anniversary art back in July, and the Pokemon is finally set to make its in-game debut!

Wooper vs. Paldean Wooper

(Photo: Pokemon)

The original version of Wooper debuted in Pokemon Gold and Silver, and is a Water/Ground-type Pokemon that evolves into Quagsire. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduced a Paldean variant of Wooper last year, which is a Poison/Ground-type. In addition to having a different appearance and a different Pokemon type, Paldean Wooper also has a wholly-different evolutionary form, named Clodsire. Shiny Wooper has a pinkish coloration, while the Shiny Paldean Wooper ditches its mud-inspired color for a blue that looks a lot like the version from Johto!

During next month's Community Day, both Quagire and Clodsire will each have a Featured Attack. Quagsire's Featured Attack will be Aqua Tail, which has a Power of 50 regardless of whether it gets used in Trainer Battles, Gym Battles, or Raids. Clodsire's Featured Attack will be the Bug-type move Mega Horn, which has a Power of 110 in Trainer Battles, Gym Battles, and Raids.

As has been the case with most Raids lately, players that are unable to play during Community Day hours will be able to make up for it through Four-Star Raids. From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time, both Wooper and Paldean Wooper will be appearing in these Raids. Players that successfully defeat the Pokemon will cause Wooper to swarm the Gym for up to 30 minutes after, with Shiny Wooper appearing in the same numbers as they will during the event.

Community Day Bonuses

(Photo: Pokemon)

Players can look forward to a number of bonuses during Wooper Community Day. This includes double Candy on Catches for everyone, while players over Level 31 will also have a doubled chance of getting Candy XL on Catches. Incense and Lure Modules will last for three hours when activated during the event. Trades will require 50% less Stardust, and players will be able to make one extra Special Trade between the hours of 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. local time. As has become a Community Day tradition, there will be plenty of new Stickers players can get through Gifts or via the Shop. Speaking of the Shop, a Special Research story titled "A Muddy Buddy" will be available there for $1.00.

In addition to Wooper Community Day, Niantic has previously stated that a Community Day Classic event will be held next month, and will take place on Saturday, November 25th. That was revealed through an event schedule for the current season, Adventures Abound. At this time, there has been no details on which Pokemon will be in the spotlight.

Are you planning to check out Wooper Community Day? Have you enjoyed seeing all these Paldean Pokemon lately? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

