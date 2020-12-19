Pokemon Go: Galarian Mr. Mime Special Research Revealed

Pokemon Go's newest ticketed Special Research event is live, with players completing tasks to grab a Galarian Mr. Mime and his evolution Mr. Rime. Pokemon Go players can now start the "Tap...Tap...Tappity Tap..." Special Research event, which features various tasks that reward encounters with Galarian Mr. Mime, a new Pokemon to Pokemon Go. The Special Research event is only accessible for players who bought a $7.99 ticket for the event from the in-game store. The ticket will remain available through 8 PM local time on Sunday, December 20th. Those who already purchased the ticket will need to log into the game to officially activate the event. Once players have the Special Research active in their game, they can complete the event at their leisure.

The event comes with four sets of Research tasks, most of which involve catching different kinds of Pokemon. Over the course of the event, players will earn two Galarian Mr. Mime encounters and enough candies to evolve one of those Mr. Mime into a Mr. Rime. As of now, the Tap...Tap...Tappity Tap... Special Research event is the only way for players to obtain the Galarian Mr. Mime and its evolved form.

As part of the event, Pokemon like Jynx, Swinub, Spoink, Woobat, and Cubchoo will appear more often when players use Incense. Catching Ice-type Pokemon and Psychic-type Pokemon are part of the Mr. Mime Special Research event, so players will likely need to use some Incense if they want to finish up their Research quickly.

Here are the exact Research tasks and rewards for the Tap...Tap...Tappity Tap... Special Research event:

Part 1 - Rewards: 2000 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, Jynx Encounter

Catch 15 Ice-type Pokemon - Reward: Snorunt Encounter

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws - Reward: Alolan Vulpix Encounter

Transfer 10 Pokemon - Reward: 3 Incense

Part 2 - Rewards: 2000 Stardust, 30 Poke Balls, Chimcho Encounter

Catch 15 Pokemon - Reward: Jigglypuff Encounter

Spin a PokeStop or Gym - Reward: Whimsur Encounter

Use 10 Berries to Help Catch Pokemon - Reward: 3000 XP

Part 3 - Rewards: 2000 Stardust, 1 Poffin, Galarian Mr. Mime Encounter

Catch 15 Psychic-Type Pokemon - Reward: 30 Ultra Balls

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a Row - Reward: 3 Premium Raid Passes

Power Up Pokemon 3 TImes - Reward: 3000 XP

Part 4 - Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 2 Glacial Lures, Galarian Mr. Mime Encounter

Earn a Heart With Your Buddy - Reward: 30 Mr. Mime Candies

Earn a Candy Walking With Your Buddy - Reward: 30 Mr. Mime Candies

Evolve a Galarian Mr. Mime - Reward: 3000 XP

Part 5 - Rewards: 9,000 XP, 3 Super Incubators, 3 Star Pieces, Mr. Mime Avatar Pose