Pokemon Go Adds Some Popular Pokemon Back to the Egg Pool

Pokemon Go players now have a random chance to hatch some of their favorite Pokemon from eggs.

Earlier this week, Pokemon Go added about twenty new Pokemon to the game as part of its ongoing holiday event. Several of these new Pokemon were also added to the egg pool, which means that players can find them in eggs in addition to catching them in the wild.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, these “Gen 3” Pokemon weren’t the only Pokemon added to the egg pool. Players have also recently hatched Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle from 5 KM eggs obtained since the event began on Thursday.

Pokemon Go pulled Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle from the egg pool back in July along with several common Pokemon like Staryu and Magnemite. The Kanto starter Pokemon were originally swapped out for their Johto counterparts Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile as part of the event. It’s possible that the Johto starters have been pulled out of the egg pool once again, but it seems more likely that players can now obtain all nine available starter Pokemon from 5 KM eggs.

The following “Gen 3” and Holiday Pokemon are also now available from eggs:

2 KM Eggs: “Santa Hat” Pichu, Luvdisc, Barboach, Wailmer, Gulpin, Poochyena, Wurmple, Zigzagoon, Spoink, Makuhita, Azurill, Skitty, Wynaut

5 KM Eggs: Lotad, Corphish, Spheal, Carvahna, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Seedot, Shroomish,

10 KM Eggs: Feebas, Ralts, Slakoth,