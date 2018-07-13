Pokemon Go Teases “Gen 4” Pokemon With New Anniversary Post

Pokemon Go players could be seeing a ton of new Pokemon coming soon.

Earlier this evening, Pokemon Go posted a new piece of promo art to promote its second anniversary. The artwork shows Professor Willow and several other characters sitting around a mix of common and rare Pokemon.

From the first Pokémon you encountered to your first #PokemonGOfriend, we’ve enjoyed watching all of your amazing Pokémon GO journeys unfold for the past two years. What are some of your most memorable Pokémon GO experiences? Tell us in the comments! pic.twitter.com/IAU7Bvg5uK — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 13, 2018

While the Mythical Pokemon Celebi and Mew both appear in the image, the real surprise is the appearance of Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup, the starters from Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. These Pokemon aren’t currently available in the game and are a HUGE hint that the next wave of “Gen 4” Pokemon could be coming soon.

Pokemon Diamond and Pearl introduced over 100 new Pokemon to the game, including popular Pokemon like Lucario, Garchomp, and Croagunk. While “Gen 4” isn’t quite as large as the group of “Gen 3” Pokemon Pokemon Go introduced last fall, there’s still plenty of Pokemon that should keep players busy for months.

Notably, there’s also eight new Legendary Pokemon that first appeared in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl and a whopping six Mythical Pokemon.

For what it’s worth, Pokemon Go hasn’t added any code related to the “Gen 4” Pokemon. While it’s always possible that Pokemon Go plans to drop a major surprise on fans this summer, they probably have a bit more work to do before they’re ready to add any more Pokemon. More likely than not, the “Gen 4” Pokemon won’t be added until fall of this year.

The promo art also showcases an Alolan Dugtrio, another Pokemon that’s not currently available in Pokemon Go.

Other easter eggs include Spark and Candela trading Vulpix (Pokemon Go recently added a trading feature to the game) with Spark looking terrified at the flaming Pokemon leaping at him, and two Unown spelling “GO” in the background. Curiously, Volbeat and Illumise are also in the photo – the only regional-exclusive Pokemon to appear in the promo art.

Pokemon Go will host its second annual Pokemon Go Fest this weekend. ComicBook.com is attending the event and will report on any breaking news as it happens.