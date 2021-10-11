Pokemon Go Goes All Out for Halloween

Pokemon Go has announced its next major event, which will focus on Halloween and spooky Pokemon. Pokemon Go revealed more details about its upcoming two-part Halloween event, which will feature the debut of Phantump, Pumpkaboo, and Galarian Slowking as well as brand new costumed Pokemon. Pokemon Go traditionally goes all out for Halloween – not only was Halloween the first time that Pokemon Go held an event, the double candy perks and the use of the Lavender Town theme song help put players in the perfect Halloween mood.

This year’s Halloween event will be split into two distinct parts, with a few perks available during the full event. Three new costumed Pokemon will make their debut during Pokemon Go – a new Pikachu, plus Piplup and Drifblum – and will appear during the full event. Pokemon Go will also add two Special Research stories. The first is a continuation of the Season of Mischief storyline (with two additional chapters unlocking over the course of the Halloween event), while the other is a new storyline focused on Yamask, a Pokemon that doesn’t usually appear in the wild in Pokemon Go. Pokemon Go is also adding Shiny Spinarak to the game for the very first time.

The first part of Pokemon Go’s Halloween event, titled “Creepy Companions” will focus on Poison-type and Psychic-type Pokemon. Players will be able to evolve their Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowking for the first time. Players will need to have a Galarian Slowpoke as their buddy and then capture thirty Psychic-type Pokemon to unlock Slowpoke’s evolution into Galarian Slowking. Pokemon appearing in the wild include Halloween Pikachu, Zubat, Gastly, Drowzee, Spinarak, Misdreavus, Shuppet, Halloween Piplup, Stunky, Woobat, Yamask and Gothita, while Galarian Slowpoke, Murkrow, Scraggy, Yamask, Espurr, Alolan Raichu, Sableye, Banette, and Halloween Driflbim will appear in raids. This part of the event will run from October 15th to October 22nd.

The second part of Pokemon Go’s Halloween event, “Ghoulish Pals,” runs from October 22nd through October 31st. This part of the event will feature the debut of Pumpkaboo and Phantump and their respective evolutions. As in the main series game, Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist will appear in four distinct sizes, and there will be a Collection Challenge to collect all four sizes during the week. Halloween Pikachu, Gastly, Murkrow, Misdreavus, Shuppet, Halloween Piplup, Purrloin, Phantump, Small Size Pumpkaboo, Average Size Pumpkaboo, Haunter, Yamask, Litwick, Large Size Pumpkaboo and Super Size Pumpkaboo will all appear in the wild, while Murkrow, Yamask, Galarian Yamask, Phantump, Average Size Pumpkaboo, Alolan Marowak, Banette, Halloween Drifblim, and Lampent will appear in raids during this part of the event.

Finally, Pokemon Go will also host a Raid Weekend event on October 30th featuring increased raids of Mega Absol and Darkrai.

Get ready to celebrate Halloween with Pokemon Go. The festivities begin on October 15th.