Pokemon Go’s Hoopa Unbound Event Starts Today

Pokemon Go’s Season of Mischief is coming to a close and players now have the opportunity to unlock Hoopa’s ultimate form. Over the past three months, Pokemon Go has run a multi-month storyline exploring the nature of Hoopa, a mischievous Mythical Pokemon with the ability to transport Pokemon (and people) through hoop-like portals. With the Season of Mischief ending in just a few days, Pokemon Go is holding one more event, this time bringing the unbound version of Hoopa to the game.

In order to unlock Hoopa Unbound, players need to complete two distinct steps. The first is to unlock the Mischief Unbound special research quest, which players can do either by completing the 16-part Misunderstood Mischief event or by purchasing the quest through the in-game shop. Once they have the Mischief Unbound special research, they’ll need to complete the first two set of tasks to unlock Hoopa Unbound.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Once players unlock Hoopa Unbound, they can freely change Hoopa’s form by spending Hoopa Candies and Stardust. Hoopa Unbound requires 50 Hoopa Candies and 10,000 Stardust to unlock.

Other perks during the event include a double catch candy bonus, a double transfer candy bonus, and special raid hours featuring Legendary Pokemon like Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres, Entei, Suicune, and Raikou, Heatran, and Regirock, Regice, and Registeel.

The full Mischief Unbound Field Research tasks can be found below:

Mischief Unbound: Step 1 – Rewards: Incense, Poffin, 3 Golden Razz Berries

Take a snapshot of Hoopa: 1,000 Stardust

Catch 20 Pokemon: Lucky Egg

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms – 3,000 XP

Mischief Unbound: Step 2 – Rewards: Incense, Super Incubator, 3 Silver Pinap Berries, ability to change Hoopa forms

Make 7 Curveball Throws in a row – 1.500 Stardust

Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokémon – 1 Star Piece

Complete 10 Field Research Tasks – 3,000 XP

Mischief Unbound: Step 3 – Rewards: 50 Hoopa Candies, 10,000 Stardust, Hoopa T-Shirt Avatar item