Pokemon Go Beldum Incense Day: Everything You Need to Know

Pokemon Go is having a special event today focused on Beldum. From 11 AM to 5 PM local time, Pokemon Go is hosting an Incense Day, an event that features specific Pokemon appearing when players use Incense. This Incense Day is focused on Beldum, a Steel/Psychic-type Pokemon that evolves into the psuedo-Legendary Pokemon Metagross. Not only will Beldum appeared in increased number during the event, any Metang evolved into Metagross will know the move Meteor Mash, a move previously limited to Community Day events and the January Hoenn Celebration event.

The event will rotate between two different groups of Pokemon every hour, each of which share a type with Beldum. Steel-type Pokemon featured in the event include Beldum, Alolan Diglett, Magnemite, Aron, and Bronzor and Shieldon, while Psychic-type Pokemon featured in the event include Beldum, Natu, Girafarig, Meditite, Baltoy and Munna. The schedule for the event is as follows:

11 AM to 12 PM: Psychic-type Pokemon

Psychic-type Pokemon 12 PM to 1 PM: Steel-type Pokemon

Steel-type Pokemon 1 PM to 2 PM: Psychic-type Pokemon

Psychic-type Pokemon 2 PM to 3 PM: Steel-type Pokemon

Steel-type Pokemon 3 PM to 4 PM: Psychic-type Pokemon

Psychic-type Pokemon 4 PM to 5 PM: Steel-type Pokemon

Keep in mind that, unlike Community Day events, Incense will only last for 1 hour during the Incense Day event. Pokemon Go will have a special Event box containing Incense that goes live when the event starts. Per European and Asian players, the event does not feature a boosted Shiny rate for Beldum or any other species appearing during the event.

Metagross is one of the top Pokemon in Master League, especially when paired with Meteor Mash. The ideal Metagross uses Bullet Punch as its Fast move and Meteor Mash and Earthquake as its Charge move.

If you need to stock up on Beldum Candy or add a Metagross to your team, be sure to participate in the event. The Beldum Incense Day runs from 11 AM to 5 PM local time.